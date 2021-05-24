HSBC Exclusive CEO Says Bitcoin Isn’t For Us





HSBC (HSBA.L) has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to clients because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its chief executive said. Noel Quinn at Reuters.

Europe’s largest bank on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s largest and best-known Bitcoin fell nearly 50% from year-high after China cracked down the exploitation of the currency and that eminent lawyer Elon Musk has tempered his support. Read more

HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which Reuters said in March restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk. Read more

“Given the volatility, we are not in Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within of our wealth management business, ”said Quinn.

“For similar reasons, we don’t rush into stablecoins,” he said, referring to digital currencies that seek to avoid the volatility associated with typical cryptocurrencies by indexing their value to assets such as the US dollar.

Bitcoin traded at $ 34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50% in just 40 days from its annual high of $ 64,895 on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after billionaire Tesla’s CEO (TSLA.O) and cryptocurrency backer Musk reversed his stance on Tesla accepting Bitcoin as payment.

‘DIFFICULT QUESTIONS’

China, which is at the heart of HSBC’s growth strategy, said last Tuesday that it had banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. Read more

Reuters reported in April that HSBC had banned clients of its online equity trading platform from purchasing shares of bitcoin-backed MicroStrategy, saying in a message to clients that it would not facilitate the purchase or the exchange of products linked to virtual currencies. Read more

Quinn said his skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies stemmed in part from the difficulty in assessing the transparency of their owner, as well as issues with their immediate convertibility into fiat currency.

“I see Bitcoin as an asset class more than a means of payment, with very difficult questions on how to value it on clients’ balance sheets because it is so volatile,” he said.

“Then you get to stablecoins that have reserve support behind them to resolve stored value issues, but that depends on who the sponsoring organization is, as well as the structure and accessibility of the reserve.”

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for traditional banks in recent years as they attempt to balance satisfying customer interests with their own regulatory obligations to understand the source of their customers’ wealth.

HSBC’s stance against offering cryptocurrencies as an asset class stands out against European competitors such as UBS (UBSG.S), which is exploring ways to offer them as an investment product according to media reports earlier this month.

