Mass shootings: there were at least 12 mass shootings in the United States this weekend





The shootings took place in eight states: Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Minnesota.

CNN defines a mass shooting as an incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunshot – excluding the shooter.

Here’s a look at the shootings that took place over the weekend.

4 injured in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured Sunday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

The men, aged 20 to 41, were “near the exterior of a residence when they heard gunshots and felt pain,” an incident report said on the website. from the police department.

Three of the men are in good condition while the fourth, 41, has been repeatedly beaten and is in critical condition, according to the report.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and no suspects are in custody, the report said.

4 injured in Illinois shooting

Just 35 miles south of Chicago, violence erupted at a private event in Park Forest, Ill., Early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a celebratory event at a theater shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Park Forest Police Department. The initial investigation into the shooting indicates that a physical altercation took place inside the company and the shooting took place shortly thereafter.

Officers responded to the scene and paramedics took three injured adults to a local hospital. A fourth injured adult went to hospital, the statement said.

Two of the four shots were seriously injured, the statement said, but none of the injuries were life threatening.

Police believe there was more than one gun involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and the police have no suspects, the statement said.

3 dead, 3 injured in Youngstown, Ohio, by gunshot

Three people were killed and at least three others were injured in an Ohio bar shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The police did not know the conditions of the victims.

No details were released on any possible suspects and the motive was not immediately clear.

1 dead, 3 injured in Indiana shooting

One person has died and three were injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to city police.

Gunfire was still in progress when officers arrived at the apartment complex at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. After checking the apartments hit by gunfire, police said they found three people seriously injured and one not life threatening.

There appears to have been some sort of disturbance between several shooters in the resort’s parking lot, police said. The victims of the shooting were hit by stray bullets during the activity in the parking lot.

All the victims were taken to nearby hospitals and one victim was later pronounced dead, police said. One person remains in a potentially fatal state and the conditions of the other two are not life threatening, police say.

The authorities did not disclose the identity of the victims.

4 injured in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the agency.

Four adults were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not life threatening, Norfolk Police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to submit advice or call.

5 injured at rally in Paterson, New Jersey

Five people were injured in a shootout at a large rally in Paterson, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, according to a statement from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora .

Police found three people injured after responding to a report of gunfire. Two other people involved in the same shooting also sought treatment at a local hospital, the statement said.

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition and the other victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds, the statement said.

The Passaic County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to reach out.

1 dead, 5 wounded in Columbus, Ohio, by gunshot

A 16-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured in a Saturday night shooting at Bicentennial Park in Columbus, Ohio, police said. a police report shared on Twitter by Columbus Police.

One victim, the 16-year-old girl, was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after 1 a.m., police said.

Five others were also taken to local hospitals, police said. They are all expected to survive.

Two victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman – were treated at Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University Hospital. One victim, described only as “juvenile”, was treated at the children’s hospital for gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were also treated at nearby undisclosed hospitals.

2 dead, 12 injured in New Jersey shooting

A house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, filled with hundreds of guests descended into chaos when gunfire erupted, killing at least two people and injuring a dozen more.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting, police said, and at least 12 other people were hand-to-hand gunned down on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden said it received six victims of a shooting at a house in Cumberland County.

It is not known how many victims in total were taken from the scene to hospitals in the area.

No arrests were made on Sunday, according to a New Jersey State Police Facebook post.

1 dead, 13 injured in South Carolina shooting

A shooting at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston, South Carolina late Saturday night left a 14-year-old dead and 13 others injured, police said.

Officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive area in reference to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and found numerous victims with gunshot wounds, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.

The victims were treated and taken to local hospitals. Several other victims were located in hospitals in the region after being transported by others.

Deckard said a brawl broke out near the concert stage before filming. Police had no information on one or more potential suspects.

One of 4 children injured at sports complex in Texas

A 5-year-old boy was one of four people injured in a shooting at a Texas sports complex in San Angelo on Saturday, San Angelo Police Department spokeswoman Tracy Piatt-Fox told CNN.

“Just before 9:00 p.m. San Angelo Public Safety Communications received several 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at the Texas Bank Sports Complex located at 1800 Rio Concho Drive,” Piatt-Fox said.

The three adults and the child were treated for minor injuries, she said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

San Angelo is approximately 200 miles west of Waco.

1 killed, 8 wounded in Minneapolis

There were at least nine gunshot victims, including a man who died, after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, police said.

Two people were standing in a crowded area of ​​North First Avenue when they got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, police said.

Officers who worked “near the evening bar” heard the shots and ran towards the shots, police said. They came to an “unusually chaotic scene” where two men had already died from their injuries.

Jawan Contrail Carroll, 23, was arrested in Bloomington, Minnesota on probable cause of murder and taken to Hennepin County Jail, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) spokesperson John Elder, Saturday night.

Police believe the second gunman was among those killed.

The names of the victims as well as the nature and cause of death will be communicated by the medical examiner in the coming days, police said in a statement.

Friday night shooting kills 2, injures 4 in Jersey City

Police found two people dead and four others injured after responding to multiple reports of gunfire just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to a statement from Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The men who died have been identified as Randolph Black Jr., 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, according to the statement.

According to Suarez’s statement, three other men, aged 25 to 35, and a 20-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. They are all in stable condition.

The District Attorney’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Eric Levenson, Holly Yan, Alta Spells, Deanna Hackney, Jamiel Lynch, Natasha Chen, Kevin Conlon, and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos