US home prices will continue to advance with upside risks





A view of the One World Trade Center tower and the Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, United States, August 9, 2017. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

Home prices in the United States will continue to advance this year, nearly twice the pace forecast just three months ago, according to a Reuters survey of analysts which said the risks to the already bullish outlook were biased upward.

A strong recovery so far from the pandemic, extremely low interest rates, massive tax support and a continued demand for more living space as millions continue to work from home will drive up house prices this year. year, they said.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index in 20 metropolitan areas has risen at a steady pace since the middle of last year and has averaged over 11% growth so far in 2021.

This measure of US house prices is expected to outpace GDP growth and consumer inflation – increasing at a lightning pace to average 10.6% this year, nearly double the 5.7 % expected in February, according to the survey from May 11 to 24 of 40 real estate analysts.

If achieved, this would be the fastest annual house price inflation rate since 2013.

“The housing market is in line with fundamentals as interest rates are attractive and incomes are high due to the fiscal stimulus, making debt servicing relatively affordable and allowing homebuyers to qualify for mortgages most important, “said Nathaniel Karp, chief US economist at BBVA.

“Underwriting standards are still strict, so there is little risk of a bubble developing at this time.

More than three-quarters of analysts, 27 out of 35, who answered a supplemental question said the risk to their outlook was more on the upside in the coming year, while the other eight said more on the decline.

When asked if the current pace of price hikes would be sustained this year, two-thirds of 34 analysts said yes.

The US 30-year mortgage rate (USMG = ECI) is expected to rise to 3.3% on average this year and 3.6% next time, but it is not expected to hit its pre-COVID-19 high of 3.8% until 2023.

This suggests that housing demand will remain strong due to low borrowing costs, while the lack of supply drives house prices higher and higher.

Highlighting the shortage of properties, the latest data showed total U.S. home sales and single-family home construction – the largest share of the housing market – have fallen to multi-month lows. Read more

Existing home sales, which account for about 90% of total sales, fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units last month, the lowest since June 2020. read more

Home resales were expected to average just over 6 million units this year, not far from their monthly levels so far this year, but well above the more than 7 million. units from the previous boom.

When asked to rate U.S. home prices on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 was extremely cheap and 10 extremely expensive, analysts who in most Reuters polls since 2018, l ‘noted 7 pushed this median assessment to 8 in the last survey.

“Given the strength of demand and the record number of listings in the resale market … I think affordability will deteriorate over the next year or so,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Markets. capital.

Still, more than 60% of analysts, or 22 of 36, said an acceleration in activity in the US real estate market was more likely this year. The other 14 said a slowdown.

Beyond this year, US house prices are expected to moderate and increase on average 5.6% next year and 4.0% in 2023.

“As we approach the end of the year and then into next year, we will see some slowdown in the housing market, slowing sales and price growth. The recent price growth is simply unsustainable in the long term, ”added BMO’s Guatieri.

(For other articles from Reuters quarterly housing market surveys:

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos