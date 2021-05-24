UK Weather: It gets warm and dry on public holiday weekends when it rains in May, but June doesn’t look that hot | British news





A warmer, more stable environment will finally arrive in parts of the UK in time for the banking holiday weekend, when the month ends when the rain prevails.

In England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it has already rained more than normally expected during May.

This is in stark contrast to this period last year when the incredibly hot weather urged people to stay indoors when the first COVID blockade peaked.

Image: People are avoiding the rain while trying to spend a day in Cambridge earlier this month.

Wales endured the wettest May on record, and by the Saturday close it was twice the average monthly rainfall already recorded.

It rained 184 mm, equivalent to 214% of the monthly average.

The first weekend of coronavirus restrictions, which have been significantly relaxed in the UK, was humid and windy for many with a gust of 60 mph north.

Fans returning to the football pitch for the first time this year over the past week have been greeted by the harsh conditions, and other sporting events, from horse racing in Windsor to cricket in Belfast, had to be canceled.

It also snowed in the Lake District this month.

But predictors say that dry and hot temperatures are on the way as some parts of the UK are more likely to enjoy a stable bank holiday weekend.

Image: Skiers rest during heavy snowfall at the Lake District Ski Club.

Sky News weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar said, “More stable weather will come soon. Starting mid-week, pressure will increase, leading to drier, brighter weather for many.

“It will feel warmer than recently, and temperatures will return to average year-round levels.

“There will still be sporadic showers, but there will be fewer and lighter than recent.

“Sometimes it’s possible to get some rain in the northern and western regions as well, but overall, most regions will be mostly dry for the rest of the week.”

The Meteorological Agency is expecting “mainly sunny and stable conditions” across the UK from Friday, and said the temperatures “feel regionally warm in the south and central regions.”

There have been some reports of heat waves that are expected in June, but unfortunately, the Meteorological Agency now says “there is low confidence during this period.”

However, “Most dry weather is likely to continue across the UK”.

