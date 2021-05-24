UK inflation more than doubled in April





International banker Valerie Hernandez

The UK’s annual inflation rate more than doubled in April primarily due to high energy prices and apparel costs. Official figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) show that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the rate at which the prices of goods and services purchased by households rise or fall, rose 1.5% over 12 months. April 2021, rising from 0.7% growth to March. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.3% in March, followed by a 0.6% increase in April 2021.

A Reuters poll of economists found that the CPI figure for April was 1.4%, further highlighting the sharp price hikes that occurred during the month and rising expectations for future inflation in the UK. CMC Markets said in a note after its April release of figures that the Bank of England inflation target of 2% was still somewhat short. However, the speed of movement could suggest that we can reach 2% in a fairly short sequence, potentially leading to mid-summer.

ONS noted that rising prices for home utilities and apparel were a major contributor to the April surge as closure restrictions eased and stores reopen on April 12th. Gas and electricity prices have also contributed significantly to the sharp rise, especially in contrast to the cut a year ago, with the base tariff cap rising sharply in oil prices this month, leading to a rise in gasoline prices. Meanwhile, prices charged by manufacturers have risen 3.9%, and input prices have risen 9.9% year-on-year in April, the highest since February 2017. It supported the sharp rise in prices for wood products, petroleum products and base metals. Most of this powerful growth.

Also, when it comes to home prices, ONS has recorded a predominantly unequal distribution in rising prices, and is mostly coming down with changes in preferences, and home buyers are looking for more space during continued closures. Single-family home prices rose 11.7 percent year over year, while apartment and maisonette prices rose 5 percent. London had the slowest growth rate in the United States at 3.7%.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation is expected to accelerate even further in the coming months, including the United States, as the global economy continues to be on track. As inflation is expected to rise further in the coming months and the economy is expected to see a decent recovery from the second quarter, there is concern about when the Bank of England could tighten monetary policy rather than provide additional stimulus. It’s getting more and more focused. To Howard Archer, economist at EY Item Club

However, while US inflation hit 4.2% in April, concerns about overheating prices in the UK are not that great. British economist Samuel Tombs at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics observes that although the numbers don’t raise the same concerns, CPI inflation will rise further over the coming months in response to rebound consumer demand for air travel, domestic lodging and package vacation prices. . . Hannah Audino, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) economist, expects inflation to continue to rise as lockdown restrictions continue to ease and the economy resumes allowing consumers to spend their accumulated savings. “The results of a recent survey suggest that the percentage of households planning to spend a fraction of their savings has increased in recent months as vaccine launches increase confidence,” she said.

However, some analysts suggest that these accelerated price increases are only temporary and inflation rates will return to one slower growth next year. “If it’s right to think that the crisis won’t hurt the economy, the inflation explosion from the economic resumption will turn out to be temporary,” said Ruth Gregory, economist at consulting firm Capital Economics. Others are expecting a more permanent environment for higher inflation. Berenberg Banks Kallum Pickering told Reuters, “We don’t believe that high inflation will be completely temporary, as many in the market argue. “The rebound marks a turning point in inflation in developed countries after more than a decade of disinflation.”

The Bank of England (BoE) also expects inflation to soon exceed its target of 2% and reach 2.5% by the end of the year due to the expiration of the pandemic-related cuts on rising oil prices and VAT on hospitality, particularly confirmed by support prices in September. BoE governor Andrew Bailey has been observing the figures extremely carefully in the case of a more sustained acceleration and admitted that he would not rule out tightening monetary policy if congestion prices deem such a move necessary. The Central Bank of England also posted inflation rates of 2% in 2022 and 2023.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos