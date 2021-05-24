Exclusive Huawei Founder Urges Switch To Software To Counter US Sanctions





Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) founder Ren Zhengfei called on company staff to dare to lead the software world as the company seeks growth beyond hardware operations that US sanctions have crippled.

The internal memo seen by Reuters is the clearest evidence to date of the company’s management as it responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the cellphone business that was at its heart.

Ren said in the note that the company is focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally “beyond the control of the United States and we will have more independence and autonomy.”

As it will be difficult for Huawei to produce advanced hardware in the short term, it should focus on building software ecosystems, such as its HarmonyOS operating system, its Mindspore cloud artificial intelligence system, and others. computer products, indicates the note.

Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and banned it from accessing critical US-sourced technologies, hampering its ability to design its own chips and sell itself. sourcing from outside suppliers.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has given no indication that it will lift Trump’s sanctions.

The blacklist also banned Google (GOOGL.O) from providing technical support for new models of Huawei phones and from accessing Google Mobile Services, the set of development services on which most Android apps are based.

Huawei’s 2020 annual report did not indicate how much of its 891.4 billion yuan ($ 138.7 billion) in revenue came from its software.

OPEN SOURCE APPROACH

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China on June 17, 2019. REUTERS / Aly Song

Ren’s note also said that the software’s push would depend on finding the right business model and that the company should take an open source approach, calling on staff to “absorb nutrients” through open source communities.

He said the company’s Welink business communications platform relied on traditional software licenses, which were unsuitable for cloud computing and inferior to a rival product from tech giant Alibaba (9988.HK).

Given the difficulty of working in the United States, Ren’s note says the company should strengthen its position in its country and expand its territory with a view to possibly excluding the United States.

“Once we dominate Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, if America’s standards don’t match ours, and we can’t enter the United States, then the United States cannot. enter our territory, ”he said.

Ren’s memo confirms leadership implied by the company’s previous announcements that hinted at a drop in handset hardware.

In April, Rotary Chairman Eric Xu said the company will invest more than $ 1 billion this year in its smart driving business.

It is also expanding its smart car partnership with state-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd to include the design and development of semiconductors for automatic use, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Besides the pressure of sanctions, Huawei is known for its grueling work culture, and the memo recommended that software teams hire psychology professionals to help young hires who might find the company emotionally difficult.

“Now some young people have a high IQ, but their EQ can be low, and their mentality is not mature, and it is easy for them to get sick,” Ren said.

($ 1 = 6.4270 yuan Chinese renminbi)

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos