UK’s Carrier Strike Group launches deployment plans to visit 40 countries with HMS Queen Elizabeth. — MercoPress





The UK's Carrier Strike Group, together with HMS Queen Elizabeth, commences deployment plans to visit 40 countries on Monday, May 24, 2021-06:07 UTC.

British Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS QUEEN Elizabeth, sailed from Portsmouth for a maiden operation deployment. The 65,000-ton aircraft carrier has recently undergone rigorous training to ensure that she and the ships accompanying her world missions are ready for all situations.

After training on the Scottish coastline, the Carrier Strike Group’s ships will be decentralized briefly before sailing for deployment, taken to Japan, and returned for seven and a half months.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth after sailing with her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales off the British coastline, but left for a mission late Saturday after a royal visit.

Admiral Steve Moorehouse, commander of the British aircraft carrier Strike Group, said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth, her escorts and aircraft will now begin the most important peacetime deployment of a generation.

“It is a privilege of my career to be able to lead 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines from England, the United States and the Netherlands over the next seven and a half months.

“On their behalf, thank you to everyone in the government, military and industry who has worked hard to bring us to the starting line and will continue to support us even when we are not present. Most importantly, I want to thank my family. I am sure these young people will be proud of you.”

The UK’s Carrier Strike Group will visit more than 1/5 of the countries in the world.

Headed by HMS Queen Elizabeth, the task group covers 26,000 nautical miles, visiting 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The group will also participate in training with the naval and aircraft of allies such as the United States, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan and the UAE, as well as the French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean.

While in the Pacific Ocean, ships from the Carrier Strike Group participate in Exercise Bersama Lima to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the five major defense agreements between Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

It was the destroyers HMS Diamond and Defender that HMS Queen Elizabeth joined the first deployment. Frigates HMS Richmond and Kent; Astute class submarines supporting under the waves; Royal Fleet Auxiliary supports RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring.

More than 30 aircraft will be launched into the task group, including the 617 Squadron, Dambusters and the F-35 jets of the VMFA-211 of the United States Marine Corps. Wildcat helicopters of the 815 Naval Aviation Battalion and Merlin helicopters of the 820 and 845 Naval Aviation Battalions. 42 Commando’s Royal Marines are also deployed alongside the aircraft carrier.

The Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and the American Arleigh Burke destroyer USS The Sullivans are also part of the attack group. (RN) .-

