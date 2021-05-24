Faster than expected: Cineworld succeeds in’Peter Rabbit 2’at UK reopening





CINE World (CINE.L) said on Monday that it exceeded expectations on the weekend of the UK reopening as the animated comedy’Peter Rabbit 2’attracted the crowd after being sealed off for months with a promising signal to the film industry ahead of a summer blockbuster release. .

The world’s second-largest cinema chain running the Regal Cinemas brand, more than 97% of US cinemas have resumed operations, and most screens in the rest of the world are expected to resume by the end of this month.

Shares of the UK’s only publicly traded film operator rose 3% to 89.4 pence, the highest gain in the mid-cap index at 0813 GMT.

A strong weekend is an encouraging sign for Cineworld. It was the first to suffer losses in March when cinemas were closed due to an epidemic and film releases ceased around the world.

The UK, which entered the third national blockade in January of this year, is gradually easing restrictions due to vaccination successes, and now cinemas can reach 50% capacity.

Cineworld Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger said, “We look forward to seeing attendees recover over the next few months as consumer confidence improves and vaccination is successful.”

Next steps: “CRUELLA” and “Quiet Place 2”

Almost half of the adults in the U.S. get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about three-quarters of the UK population.

Greidinger said he expects strong performance next week with the help of Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) “Cruella” and paramount thriller “A Quiet Place 2”.

Hollywood studios have pledged to release big tickets in the summer, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die”, and top actors, directors and executives have decided to preview upcoming films at the theater. Read more

However, the UK has warned plans to lift all restrictions next month could be delayed by an increase in infections associated with the virus strain first discovered in India.

A second catastrophic wave in India closed theaters again in India, which added millions of dollars to box office receipts for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and superhero film “Wonder Woman 1984” last year.

Cineworld, which has 9,311 screens worldwide, said it received a tax refund of $230 million under the U.S. government’s corporate coronavirus relief program.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

