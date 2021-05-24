Over 1 million 65 years old still at risk of loneliness as UK lockdown eases | old man





A review of 10 leading charities suggests that a million people over 65 in the UK are likely to be at risk of chronic loneliness despite easing coronavirus restrictions.

Loneliness, social isolation, and living alone are all associated with an increased risk of premature death, the Older Peoples Task and Finish Group said.

A member of the Digital, Cultural, Media, and Sports Tackle Loneliness Network department, the group also says that many support groups are closed during closures, causing millions of seniors to continue to experience loneliness, depression, and deteriorating physical health.

The network, co-chaired by the Independent Age and the Alzheimers Society, found that only 7% of the 96 support organizations that answered questions returned to normal service after the pandemic.

Nearly three-quarters of the elderly asked in the network survey said they had no or significantly less support from charities they relied on before the epidemic.

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Independent Age, said easing restrictions was not a grace for those who said loneliness was not just a product of containment and protection, but a symptom of daily life before the epidemic.

Some older people have been coping well since restrictions began to be lifted, but the group found that a significant fraction of them were as hard as they were during the containment period.

Extremely detrimental side effects from long-term isolation and loss of routine and social interactions have resulted in serious mental health as well as deterioration in physical health in people with dementia, many of whom are simply giving up and disappearing, Fiona said. Carragher, Director of Research and Influence at the Alzheimer’s Association.

He added that many are concerned that isolation and loneliness will continue as restrictions are eased, as support services previously used have been halted or have not yet been restored.

Further research by Age UK found that 1 in 3 respondents had less energy compared to before the epidemic, 1 in 4 could not walk as far as before, and 1 in 5 felt less stable in their feet.

Also, 1 in 5 said it was harder to remember, and more than 1 in 4 felt less confident about spending time with their family.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, says the epidemic has hit the fast-forward button on the aging of millions of older people. According to our study, one-third of all seniors are actually struggling.

Emily Kenward, founder and CEO of Time to Talk Befriending, said the epidemic had a devastating effect on the trust of older people. I’ve lost the number of hearing older people say they don’t want to live anymore because they feel invisible and lonely.

As we move to this new stage of recovery and reintegration, 66% of our plan members say they aren’t ready to leave the four walls of their home yet, and 70% report a decline in physical health that prevents them from going out and moving. , She added.

Jenny Bimpson, Volunteer Project Manager at Chatty Cafe Scheme, said: Volunteers are so afraid of returning to their own towns and villages because many of the older people they say are truly afraid of remixing in public places. Report. . They are very concerned about this, despite changes in government guidelines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos