Daily U.S. data for May 24





A woman receives an injection of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up beachside vaccination center in South Beach, Florida on May 9, 2021.

Eva Marie Uzcategui | AFP | Getty Images

Nine states now have 70% of adult residents with at least one vaccine, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Sunday shows, as the number of Covid cases and deaths nationwide has fallen further.

The seven-day average of new infections is around 25,300 per day Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, down 24% from a week ago. The daily death toll in the country, which is currently nearly 550 a day, is also falling.

United States share of the vaccinated population

About 49% of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine, according to the CDC, with 39% fully vaccinated.

Among people aged 18 and over nationwide, 61% are at least partially vaccinated. President Joe Biden’s goal is to increase that number to 70% by July 4.

Progress on immunization varies across the country. On Sunday, New Mexico became the ninth state to report that 70% of adult residents have had at least one shot, joining Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

That figure is below 50% in 10 states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Wyoming, all of which are below 47%.

American vaccines administered

CDC data shows the United States is reporting an average of 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week.

The White House’s partnership with ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft begins Monday. Through this partnership, users can flag down free trips to and from vaccination sites.

American Covid cases

With around 13,000 cases reported on Sunday, the country’s seven-day average of new daily infections fell to 25,270.

The seven-day average is down 24% from a week ago.

A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that the average number of cases has declined by at least 5% in 41 states and the District of Columbia over the past week.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States has recorded an average of 546 Covid deaths per day over the past week, according to data from Hopkins, the lowest since July 2020.

The United States has counted more than 589,000 deaths from Covid since the start of the pandemic.

