COVID-19: UK Records 3 Coronavirus-Related Deaths and 2,439 | British news





The UK recorded another 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,439 additional cases, according to latest government statistics.

It occurs after 5 deaths on Sunday and an additional 2,235 cases were recorded.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Meanwhile, 38,070,038 people now receive the first vaccination of the coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 126,357 people.

And 22,895,556 people now have two vaccinations, an increase of 252,139 people.

Of the 315 regions in the UK, 116 (37%) have increased their case rates in recent weekly data, 185 (59%) have fallen, and 14 have not changed.

Greater Manchester’s Bolton continues to hit the highest rate with 1,296 new cases in the seven days through May 20. This is equivalent to 450.7 cases per 100,000 people. This increased from 282.4 in 7 days to May 13.

Lancashire’s Darwen and Blackburn saw 420 new cases with the second highest rate, from 114.2 to 280.6.

Bedford was the third highest from 122.9 to 187.0, with 324 new cases.

In regions with the highest rates, surge vaccinations have been implemented, and adults of all ages are receiving the first vaccination.

Image: Vaccination rollout from Bolton has been expanded.

Earlier, the public was found to have to wait longer for the details of the government’s review of social distancing rules and proposals for COVID certification due to the increase in Indian strains.

Downing Street has signaled that Boris Johnson will wait longer to reveal plans, despite the Prime Minister’s previously pledged to provide details by the end of this month.

Johnson’s official spokesperson said Monday that a review of the social distancing rules will be “published as soon as possible based on the latest data, which will help inform us of the actions we can take on certification.”

