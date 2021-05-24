As Israel’s dependence on the United States decreases, US leverage also decreases





Israel, a small country surrounded by adversaries and locked in a conflict with the Palestinians, absolutely depends on American diplomatic and military support. By giving it away, the United States is protecting Israel and exerting considerable influence over its actions.

That’s conventional wisdom, anyway. For decades, it was true: Israeli leaders and voters treated Washington as essential to the survival of their country.

But this addiction can end. While Israel still benefits greatly from American aid, security experts and political analysts say the country has quietly cultivated, and may have achieved, effective autonomy from the United States.

We were seeing a lot more Israeli independence, said Vipin Narang, a political scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has studied Israeli strategy.

Israel no longer needs American security guarantees to protect it from neighboring states, with which it has mostly made peace. Nor does he see himself as needing American mediation in the Palestinian conflict, which the Israelis find largely bearable and support keeping as is.

Once dependent on US arms transfers, Israel now produces many of its most essential weapons domestically. It has also become more diplomatically self-sufficient, cultivating independent Washington allies. Even culturally, Israelis are less responsive to American approval and put less pressure on their leaders to maintain a good position in Washington.

And while US aid to Israel remains high in absolute terms, Israel’s decades-long economic boom has left the country less and less dependent. In 1981, US aid was equivalent to nearly 10 percent of the Israeli economy. In 2020, at nearly $ 4 billion, it was closer to 1%.

Washington underscored its own declining relevance to the conflict last week, calling for a ceasefire only after an Egyptian-brokered deal was nearing completion, and which Israeli leaders said they accepted because that they had achieved their military objectives in a ten-day conflict with Gaza. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will visit the region this week, although he has said he has no plans to resume formal Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The change comes just as a faction of Democrats and left-wing activists, outraged by Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and the bombing of Gaza, question Washington’s long-standing consensus on Israel.

Yet a significant, albeit shrinking, number of Americans are voicing support for Israel, and Democratic politicians have resisted growing voter support for the Palestinians.

The United States still has influence, as it does with any country where it provides arms and diplomatic support. But that leverage may be waning beyond the point at which Israel is able and willing to do whatever it wants, bipartisan consensus or not.

Steps to Self-Sufficiency

When Americans think of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many still imagine the period known as the Second Intifada, when Israeli tanks crashed into Palestinian cities and Palestinian bombs exploded in Israeli cafes and buses.

But that was 15 years ago. Since then, Israel has rearranged the conflict in a way that Israeli voters and leaders find largely bearable.

Violence against Israelis in the occupied West Bank is rarer and lower level, even rarer in Israel proper. Although fighting has erupted repeatedly between Israel and Gaza-based groups, Israeli forces have managed to push the burden overwhelmingly onto Gazans. Deaths from conflict, once three to one between Palestinians and Israelis, are now closer to 20 to one.

At the same time, Israel’s disaffection with the peace process has left many feeling that periodic fighting is the least bad option. The occupation, while an overwhelming and pervasive force for Palestinians, is, for the most part, and for most Jewish Israelis, despicable.

Israelis are increasingly comfortable with this approach, said Yal Mizrahi-Arnaud, a researcher at the Forum for Regional Thinking, an Israeli think tank. It is a cost that they are prepared to accept.

It is a status quo that Israel can maintain with little outside help. In recent years, its most important military tools have been American-made fighter jets and other high-end equipment, which required the approval of Congress and the White House.

Now, it relies on missile defense technology that is manufactured and maintained largely at home, a feat that hints at the tenacity of Israelis in their quest for self-sufficiency.

If you had told me five years ago, said Mr Narang, the MIT researcher, that the Israelis would have a layered missile defense system against short-range rockets and short-range ballistic missiles, and that ‘it would be 90% effective, I would have said, I would love what you smoke.

While massive US funding under President Barack Obama helped strengthen the system, it is now operating at a relatively affordable price of $ 50,000 per interceptor.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Update

May 21, 2021, 8:01 p.m. ET

Israel began to work for military autonomy in the 1990s. The fresh relations with the George HW Bush administration and the perceived failure of the Americans to prevent Iraqi missiles from hitting Israel convinced its leaders that they could not. eternally count on American support.

This belief has deepened under subsequent presidents, whose pressure to achieve peace with the Palestinians increasingly runs counter to Israeli preferences for maintaining control of the West Bank and a strict blockade of Gaza.

The political calculation has led to seeking independent capabilities that are no longer vulnerable to American influence and pressure, Narang said, adding that Israel is also seeking independent intelligence gathering. It certainly looks like they were able to come to this.

The policy of other friends

There is another existential threat on which Israel no longer depends so much on American protection: international isolation.

Israel once sought acceptance from Western democracies, which demanded it meet democratic standards, but granted legitimacy to a country that otherwise had few friends.

Today Israel faces a much warmer international climate. The anti-imperialist powers that once challenged Israel have evolved. While international attitudes towards it are mixed and tend to be markedly negative in predominantly Muslim societies, Israel has cultivated ties in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Even neighboring Arab states like Jordan and Egypt, once among its greatest enemies, are now seeking peace, while others have eased hostilities. Last year, the so-called Abraham Accords, negotiated under President Trump, saw Israel normalize its relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Israel subsequently normalized its relations with Morocco and reached a diplomatic agreement with Sudan.

We were talking about an ongoing diplomatic tsunami. But that never materialized, said Dahlia Scheindlin, Israeli political analyst and pollster.

Ms Scheindlin conducts an annual follow-up poll asking Israelis to rank national challenges. Safety and economy come first. External relations are now at their lowest.

Even as European diplomats warn of consequences that never come and Democrats debate the future of the alliance, she said, the Israelis see their international position as excellent.

On the diplomatic front, too, Israel demanded independence from the Americans.

In the mid-2010s, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu practically directly campaigned against President Obama’s re-election over his Middle East policies, which plunged relations.

Since then, Mr. Netanyahu has cultivated a network of illiberal democracies which, far from condemning Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, treat it as admirable: Brazil, Hungary, India and others.

Ms. Scheindlin calls this the policy of other friends. As a result, Israelis no longer view American acceptance as essential to their survival.

At the same time, the rise of nationalism has instilled a greater willingness to evade international criticism.

The Washingtons’ support for Israel’s democratic credentials, a sort of moderate leverage long exercised by American diplomats, means less every year.

Risk consensus

One of the main jobs of any prime minister, it has long been said in Israel, is to safeguard Washington’s bipartisan consensus in favor of the country.

So when Mr. Netanyahu aligned Israel with Republicans in the mid-2010s, even haranguing Mr. Obama from the Congressional floor, he was expected to pay a political cost at home.

But Mr. Obama and the Democrats in Congress haven’t done much to modulate their support. The Americans then elected Donald J. Trump, who spoke to Mr. Netanyahu more than any previous president.

The episode instilled a sense of impunity, Ms Scheindlin said. The Israelis have learned that they can handle the heat, they can handle a bit of tough relationships.

In a series of focus groups held since President Bidens’ election, Ms Scheindlin said she saw Israelis no longer fear retaliation from US politicians.

People just aren’t that emotional, she said. They are like, this is America. Biden will be fine.

At the same time, many Israelis have lost interest in the peace process. Most see it as doomed, polls show, and a growing number of people see it as a low priority, given a status quo that much of the Israeli public sees as tolerable.

This changes the nature of the relationship with the United States, Ms. Mizrahi-Arnaud said.

Because Israeli leaders no longer feel domestic pressure to engage in the peace process, which passes through Washington, they do not need to persuade Americans that they are seeking peace in good faith.

On the contrary, leaders face decreasing pressure to please Americans and increasing demands to challenge them with policies such as West Bank settlement expansion and even outright annexation.

Israel is not the first small state to seek independence from a big-power boss. But this case is unusual in a way: it was the Americans who built Israel’s military and diplomatic independence, eroding their own influence.

Now, after nearly 50 years of not really using that leverage to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it may soon be gone for good, if it isn’t already.

Israel believes they can get away with more, Mizrahi-Arnaud said, adding, to emphasize her point, when exactly was the last time the United States pressured Israel?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos