British Prime Minister Girls’ Education Envoy wraps up visit to West Africa





Helen Grant, British Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education, visited the Girls Education, Gender and Inclusion Projects in Ghana and Sierra Leone after a tour in West Africa.

While visiting Ghana, Mrs. Grant saw how British aid is helping children learn on and off school. She participated in live video lectures at Plan Internationals Studio in Accra, connecting girls and boys from over 30 secondary schools. She spoke with World Education Inc. on Aburi Hill, just outside Accra, and out-of-school girls supported by ICDP.

She sees firsthand the impact of catch-up classes on the lives of young women who cannot complete formal education. She also met with Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana’s CAMA network and civil society groups to understand the positive impact of tuition fees, sorority clubs, Free SHS, and government re-entry policies for pregnant girls.

In Sierra Leone, Mrs. Grant met with Sir, Sierra Leone’s Julius Maada Bio and Honorary Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh, who recently launched a state policy on the school’s radical inclusion to ensure all children. You can get an education, including all girls and people with disabilities. She saw how UK support has helped the schools in Hastings and Thombo achieve these goals. Freetown launched a braille version of the policy with the minister.

After her visit to West Africa, Helen Grant, British envoy for girls’ education, said:

Investing in girls’ education is a game changer and is essential to getting stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK has set an ambitious global goal of sending 40 million girls to school by the time they are 10 and reading 20 million more girls.

I’m glad Ghana and Sierra Leone share our ambitions for girls’ learning. It was an honor to meet inspiring girls and boys who support their learning with the support of the UK. Ahead of the Global Education Summit, the UK partnership with Ghana and Sierra Leone is an important example of how international cooperation is guaranteed to ensure that all children, including girls, receive at least 12 years of quality education.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented global learning crisis, and 1.6 billion children around the world are out of education at the peak of school closures. It has also increased the barriers to school education that girls already face, such as poverty, gender-based violence, and child marriage. Assisting all girls to receive at least 12 years of quality education is a key priority for the UK government. That’s why in Ghana and Sierra Leone, the British government:

We funded local language communication campaigns across Sierra Leone. The project aims to respond to discrimination and gender-based violence, and supports sexual and reproductive health in local languages ​​across the country during the COVID-19 school closure, and with the support of the UK, the government has run Ghana Learning TV classes nationwide to reach 300 Supported to reach more than 10,000 people. In order to continue with complementary basic education classes in the community for out-of-school children, we set an ambitious goal of reading 40 million girls in school and more than 20 million girls at the age of 10 or at the end of elementary school. Schools in low and middle income countries by 2026

After the envoy visited the British High Commission, Iain Walker said:

This week an ongoing partnership between the UK and Ghana is actually taking place. Along with Envoy Helen Grant, I met young women and girls whose lives have changed through education, and saw the work of leaders, teachers and officials who provide classes, projects and support. difference.

If you want to change the world for the better, education for girls begins. However, only through unwavering determination and cooperation can the global ambition of ensuring that all children in Ghana and around the world receive a quality education for at least 12 years can be achieved.

Sierra Leone’s British High Commissioner Simon Mustard added:

The UK is committed to ensuring that all girls have a quality education for 12 years. The Sierra Leone government shares these commitments and took important policy steps in that direction last year. I am proud to help the UK play our part in making these promises a reality in Sierra Leone.

In January 2021, Mrs. Grant served as British Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education. Mrs. Grant is also the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria. In her role as an envoy for girls’ education, Mrs. Grant is working to accelerate progress in getting more girls into school and benefiting from quality learning.

