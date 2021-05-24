Peloton invests $ 400 million in first U.S. production plant in Ohio





Peloton Interactive Inc. stationary bikes are on display at the company’s Madison Avenue showroom in New York City, the United States, Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Jeenah Moon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Peloton announced Monday that it will invest $ 400 million to build its first plant in the United States to speed up production and delivery of its popular cycles and high-end treadmills.

After reviewing a number of locations, she selected a 200-acre site in Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio to build over one million square feet of manufacturing space, of office and amenities, the company said.

Peloton plans to unveil the land later this summer on the project, which is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in the area. The facility is expected to be operational by 2023.

“We’ve been planning to do this for years, but I think the pandemic put an exclamation mark on why it’s going to be great,” Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley said in an interview. . “Having more flexibility in managing a global supply chain is also going to allow us to sleep better, as you can imagine.”

The home fitness company currently manufactures its products at third party facilities in Asia. Faced with increased consumer demand during the Covid pandemic, it has encountered prolonged delivery delays that have frustrated consumers and investors. In February, he announced he would spend more than $ 100 million to expedite shipments by air and expedited ocean freight.

It also acquired fitness maker Precor for $ 420 million, gaining manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Washington. Peloton plans to build its BikeandTread machines at these factories by the end of the year.

Potential customers will be able to tour the Ohio plant to view its products or schedule tours to see cycles and treadmills being manufactured, the company said. The site will also have a fitness center for its workers.

According to Foley, the additional space also means that Peloton will have room to manufacture additional products in the years to come.

Earlier this month, Peloton recalled its two treadmills for safety reasons. The company’s cheaper model, the Tread, was due to go on sale in the United States this week, but the launch has been delayed to add new safety features, which could roll out as early as this summer.

Meanwhile, Peloton continues to market its Bike and Bike +, which features a rotating display for floor exercises, to consumers looking for ways to sweat at home. Pushing into new markets, Peloton will launch in Australia later this year.

In the quarter ended March 31, Peloton’s total revenue jumped 141% to $ 1.26 billion, from $ 524.6 million a year earlier. Peloton expects sales for its current quarter to be $ 915 million.

“We believe that working from home is the future,” said the CEO. “This is why we are investing in this facility.”

Peloton shares fell more than 1% on Monday afternoon, after falling around 35% year-to-date. The company has a market capitalization of $ 30 billion.

CNBC’s Diana Olick contributed to this report.

