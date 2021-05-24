US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Qualified Immunity Case | Black Lives Matter news





Qualified immunity, which protects police officers from certain prosecutions, is under increasing scrutiny.

The United States Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case over whether to make it easier to make municipalities accountable for civil rights violations committed by their police, dismissing an appeal involving a man fatally shot by a officer in Ohio.

Judges dismissed an appeal by the mother of a 23-year-old man named Luke Stewart against a tiny short film that dismissed his claims under federal law in a civil rights lawsuit against the city Euclid and an officer involved in the 2017 incident.

Matthew Rhodes, the officer who shot Stewart in the chest and neck at point blank range, avoided liability for these claims through a legal defense called qualified immunity, even though the lower court determined that a jury could conclude that he unlawfully used excessive force.

Mary Stewart standing in her driveway, the last place she saw her son, Luke Stewart, before he was killed by police in Cleveland, Ohio, USA [File: Megan Jelinger/Reuters]The lawsuit brought by Mary Stewart accused Rhodes and another officer of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitutions prohibiting unreasonable searches and seizures. The trial also accused Euclid’s police of a pattern of unconstitutional practices, particularly against blacks. Her son was Black. The officers are white.

Qualified immunity protects police officers and other types of government officials from civil prosecution in certain circumstances, allowing prosecution only when an individual clearly established statutory or constitutional rights has been violated.

Recent investigations have shown how, under the leadership of the Supreme Court, lower federal courts are increasingly granting qualified immunity to police officers accused of excessive force, even when they have determined officers to have acted unlawfully.

Stewart was sleeping in his car when the police came on him. Rhodes entered the vehicle as Stewart attempted to pull away. Rhodes punched Stewart, shocked him, then hit him with a Taser, and eventually shot Stewart in the chest and neck with a gun.

The costume revealed disturbing revelations about the Euclids Police Department, such as training material which included an illustration of an officer in riot gear hitting a person lying on the ground, next to the caption, protecting and serving the crap out of you.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, ruled in 2020 that if a jury could find Rhodes’ use of lethal force was excessive, the officer was protected. by qualified immunity because no previous case had clearly established that this conduct was illegal.

Grave of Luke Stewarts in Cleveland, Ohio [File: Megan Jelinger/Reuters]Although the appeals court characterized the training material as obnoxious and inappropriate, it dismissed the complaint against the city, saying that if an agent violation was not clearly established, a municipality could not either. no longer be held responsible.

Qualified immunity has come under increasing scrutiny following protests in many U.S. cities last year against racism and police brutality over the death of a black man named George Floyd after a white Minneapolis officer knelt at his neck for nine minutes.

In March, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives passed a law on police reform that would deprive officers of qualified immunity. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate, with Republicans opposed to this provision and others.

