UK Chairman For EU Citizens Means Business | Brexit





The statutory body, launched to protect EU citizens residing in the UK, will not hesitate to bring the Interior Department or other public entity to court if found to have violated the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the new chairman promised.

Sir Ashley Fox, chairman of the Independent Monitoring Agency for the Citizenship Agreement (IMA), said we are here and we mean business.

In the first interview after the Guardians reported about EU citizens trapped by border officials, Fox said the IMA should hear firsthand the opinions of EU citizens who are being treated badly.

Our mission is to maintain the rights of EU citizens protected under the withdrawal agreement. That’s our job and that’s what we’re good at. I am concerned about the treatment of EU citizens at the border, but I would like more information before saying that I would take further action, Fox said in an interview with The Guardian.

The IMA was established under the January withdrawal agreement to monitor the implementation and application of EU citizenship under Brexit, including the provision of social welfare and other employment rights across various government departments.

It has received about 70 complaints so far and has addressed complaints of delays and uncertainties experienced by some EU citizens in obtaining health insurance cards.

Fox says the IMA has multiple powers to resolve unresolved complaints through direct involvement with public agencies or government departments.

You can start a formal investigation into why the situation occurred. And finally, he said, we can initiate a judicial review process by a government agency that ignores the evidence in the investigation.

The IMA is also investigating whether the delay in issuing national insurance numbers due to in-person reservation suspensions during the pandemic is a violation of EU citizenship.

The IMA has already sued on behalf of two Romanian nationals. The High Court ruled in favor of improved access to social benefits and pre-determined status for people in the state for a period of less than five years.

However, the so-called Fratila case was now filed with the Supreme Court after an appeal from the Bureau of Labor and Pensions.

On Monday, the IMA launched a formal request for evidence from EU citizens to share their experience with the EU settlement plan initiated by the Ministry of Interior two years ago.

The IMA has identified a number of issues related to the process, but is looking for evidence as part of its pre-final finding practice.

About 5.4 million EU applications, which are considered a very successful process, have been received, but concerns remain about the vulnerable citizens who have not applied and the backlog of 320,000 applications.

Fox wants the IMA to process the backlog as quickly and effectively as possible, but has warned not to rush. We don’t want mistakes. It is advisable to do this in an effective way and do it right.

Fox defended a tweet on its IMAs account over the weekend suggesting that EU citizens will have the same #nil points as Eurovision song contest participants if they do not apply for a consensus plan before the deadline.

Since then, the Tweet has been removed and we apologize for the violation.

It raises awareness of the IMA and to the extent that it can trigger applications that some citizens may not have. If so, hasn’t it done any harm? He said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos