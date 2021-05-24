US reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost a year





Guests can dine al fresco in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, the United States on May 23, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs / File Photo

Last week, the United States reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections falling 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969 in the week ended May 23, the fewest deaths in a week since March 2020 (graph with state-by-state details)

About 39% of the nation’s population was fully vaccinated on Sunday and 49% received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vermont leads the country with 69% of its people receiving at least one dose, followed by Massachusetts with 65%.

The vaccination rate, however, has been slowing for five consecutive weeks. Over the past seven days, an average of 1.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered per day, up from a peak of 3.1 million shots per day in April. (Graph on vaccinations)

Nationally, new cases have dropped for six straight weeks and are at their lowest level since the week ended June 14, 2020.

Nine of the 50 states have seen week-over-week increases in new cases, including Hawaii, which has reported a backlog of probable cases, and Delaware, which has processed a backlog of tests.

Excluding those arrears, Michigan led the country in the number of new cases per capita, although new infections fell for five weeks in that state. The next highest rate was in Wyoming, where cases were up 27%, an increase of 125 cases from the previous week.

The lowest infection rates by population were found in California, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 14%, the fifth consecutive weekly decline and the lowest weekly number since April 2020.

