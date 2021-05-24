Britain urges intervention after another picture of Princess Latina comes out | Dubai





The British government was urged to intervene to make sure that Princess Emirati’s royal family Latifa was truly liberated from house arrest by her father after a third Instagram photo appeared over several days to show her at a Dubai shopping mall.

A recent photo showed Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, gazing at the camera next to the clairvoyant from a coffee table.

British ministers should not drag their feet over Princess Latifa and demand adequate evidence of her life and freedom, former foreign minister Peter Hein said. These pictures are far from that. For example, why can’t she talk directly to a reporter?

Sir Hein is one of the peers who pressured Britain to play a more interventionist role in defending Latifas’ freedom, including potentially seizing the assets of her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He is Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai is one of seven Emirates.

Sheikh is often portrayed as being close to Queen Elizabeth because of her common interest in horse racing. The UAE and the UK have close security, trade and political ties, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reluctant to raise human rights issues to the public.

Latifa, 35, has not been revealed since March 2018’s unsuccessful attempt to escape from Dubai.

On Saturday, a photo was posted on Instagram account showing the royal family and friend Sioned Taylor on the terrace of an Italian restaurant called Bice Mara. The caption is as follows: Bice Mare’s Lovely food previously with Latifa.

An image that appears to have been taken by Princess Sheika Latipa in Dubai, UAE with Zion de Taylor. Photo: Reuters

Earlier last week, another photo was posted on the same account, which shows a princess sitting on the Emirates Mall (MoE) in Dubai with Taylor and another woman. The caption is as follows: A lovely evening with friends at MoE.

Both photos appeared on the account of Taylor, a British Navy veteran, teacher and former court employee.

The third picture includes a smiling companion named Fiona Dee. Fiona Day described herself online as a compassionate intuitive consultant and psychic medium.

Images showing Sheikha Latifa, Sioned Taylor and other women. Photo: Reuters

The three Instagram posts could be part of a gradual process in which Latifas is completely released from custody, or it could be a PR stunt designed to convince the public that her freedom has been at least partially restored.

UAE rulers are facing potential civil lawsuits for the detention of the princess and most likely have requested permission to post photos.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights is looking for evidence of life from UAE rulers after Latifa smuggled a video message in February that his father was housed in Villa Jail in punishment for a previous escape attempt.

In a statement, David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign group, said: It confirms that there have been several potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign. We do not intend to comment any further at this stage and will make additional statements at the appropriate time.

After the BBC aired a Latipas video in February, the UAE embassy in London made a statement that she was being cared for by family and medical professionals at home and that she would return to public life at the right time.

On April 20, the UN explained that the response was insufficient and said specific evidence of her well-being was needed.

Latifa gained international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video depicting her attempt to escape from Dubai. She was arrested by special forces off the coast of India and returned to Dubai.

In March 2020, London High Court Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, the family section chief of the High Court, said she had accepted a series of charges of Princess Haya, the ex-wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as proven. , In legal battles, including that the Sheikh ordered the kidnapping of Latifa. Sheikh lawyers rejected the charges and tried to disclose the verdict.

McFarlane ruled that Sheikh coordinated the kidnappings and forced prisoners of Latifa and her sister Shamsa.

Shamsa, then 19, was kidnapped on orders from his father after escaping from the family Longcross estate near Surrey, Cobham in 2000. And by helicopter from England. She hasn’t been released since then.

In March, ministers like Stephen Parkinson tried to distance themselves from the debate saying that the civil proceedings are a private matter between the two individuals and that the British government is not involved.

In response to reports that Latifa was kidnapped in international waters with the help of Indian special forces, Sir Parkinson said neither British shipping nor its citizens were involved. He said the British government has not contacted the United Nations with the request for proof of life, but is waiting for a response from the UAE.

The Detained in Dubai campaign group said: The public is divided into places to praise or curse the women who take pictures with Latifa, but ultimately shows that she is with friends. There seems to be an intention to return Latifa back to the public arena. .

We are happy to meet Latifa, but we must not forget that she entered the UAE illegally.

