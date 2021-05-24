States and cities in the United States are debating the future of online learning.





As the coronavirus pandemic subsides in the United States and vaccines become available for teens, school systems face the difficult choice of continuing to offer a distance learning option in the fall.

When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took a stand on Monday saying the city would abandon distance learning in its public schools, the move may have increased pressure on other school systems to do the same. .

Some families are still afraid to send their children back to classrooms, while others have become accustomed to new childcare and work programs built around distance schooling and are loath to make major changes.

But it’s increasingly clear that school closures have taken a heavy academic and emotional toll on millions of American students, while preventing some parents from working outside the home.

Several states have already indicated that they will restrict distance learning. In New Jersey, Governor Philip D. Murphy said families in his state would no longer be able to send their children to school almost in the fall. Illinois plans to strictly limit online learning to students who are not eligible for a vaccine and who are placed in quarantine.

Connecticut has said it will not force districts to offer virtual learning next fall. Massachusetts said parents will only be able to opt for remote participation in limited circumstances.

In California, which has fallen behind the rest of the country to return to school in person this spring, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will require districts to offer a traditional school in the fall, while also offering also distance learning for families who want it. Some lawmakers have proposed an alternative approach that would cap the number of students enrolled in virtual options.

It is a major staffing challenge for districts to offer both traditional and online courses simultaneously. Before the pandemic, teachers’ unions were generally harsh critics of virtual learning, which they called inherently inferior. But as some teachers are still reluctant to return to full classrooms, even after vaccination, many unions have said parents should continue to have the option of not taking the learning in person.

Some teachers, parent groups and civil rights organizations have also argued that families of color are the least confident that their children will be safe in school buildings and therefore should not be pressured back home until they are ready. .

As the 2020-2021 school year draws to a close, about a third of U.S. elementary and high school students attend schools that don’t yet offer five days a week in-person learning. These school districts are mostly located in areas with more liberal state and local governments and strong teacher unions.

Disputes between administrators, teachers and parent groups over when and how to reopen schools have led to disorderly and protracted public battles in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles.

Almost all governors, mayors and school boards across the country now say traditional in-person teaching schedules will be available in the fall, but there is still little clarity on what rights parents will have to refuse to dismiss. their children in class. Many districts and states have yet to announce what their approach will be.

Among urban districts, San Antonio director Pedro Martinez said he would drastically restrict access to distance learning next year, in part because many teens from low-income families took working hours incompatible with full-time learning. , a trend he wants to settle. Schools in Philadelphia and Houston have said they will continue to offer virtual options.

The superintendent of the nation’s fourth largest district, Miami-Dade, said he hoped to welcome 100% of students again for in-person learning in the fall, but that students would retain the option to enroll in the place in a previous online academy. the pandemic.

Children 12 years of age and older have recently become eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit applications for approval of the vaccine in children aged 2 to 11 in September.

