Impeachment witness Gordon Sondland sues Mike Pompeo, US, for legal feesExBulletin





Former Ambassador Gordon Sondland alleges that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reneged on a deal to pay his legal fees. Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP .

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Former Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified during the first impeachment proceedings of former President Donald Trump that there was a quid pro quo between the White House and the Ukrainian government, continues former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the US government for $ 1.8 million.

The lawsuit alleges Pompeo reneged on “a legally binding promise, both individually and on behalf of the government,” to reimburse Sondland for his legal fees related to the 2019 impeachment inquiry.

Sondland said the State Department “violated normal convention and denied him the services of any government attorneys” to prepare for the impeachment inquiry, in which he testified under oath for more than 17 years. hours in October and November 2019, according to the lawsuit, “the last seven were broadcast live on national television and elsewhere in the world.”

Sondland, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, was sacked the following February, according to the lawsuit, “simply for telling the truth,” and he alleges the government withheld reimbursement of his fees from lawyer in a “willful offense”. of the October 2019 agreement to pay them.

Pompeo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, an attorney in the State Department’s legal counsel’s office said Sondland would only be reimbursed $ 86,040.

Sondland is a Portland, Oregon hotel owner who contributed $ 1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. He testified that there was an agreement that the Trump administration would release U.S. military aid to the newly elected government of Ukraine if it investigated then-candidate Joe Biden’s alleged ties to Ukraine.

“Was there a quid pro quo? Regarding the requested call to the White House and the White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland said during his testimony.

According to the lawsuit, filed in United States District Court in Washington, DC, Sondland was told on February 20, 2020 that “while the administration valued his testimony, the administration wanted to purge all those remotely connected to the impeachment trial. As a result, the State Department adviser called for Ambassador Sondland’s resignation. “

When Sondland refused to resign, he was fired later that day.

