Burmese junta detains American journalist: junta is sinking





In the event that the Burmese junta’s brutal assault on protesters, civil society leaders, opposition politicians, poets and virtually anyone who opposed their coup did not The armed forces intend to stay in power after the coup of February 2021 for a long time. The day before, they detained Danny Fenster, a US citizen and editor of Frontier Myanmar, before he left for Kuala Lumpur. Frontier Myanmar, an independent media outlet that has delivered groundbreaking coverage in recent months, said Fenster was not allowed to board his 22-hour flight and was sent to Insein Prison, a prison in Myanmar known for its abuse and torture. The junta has also arrested many other journalists since the coup d’état of at least 34 February 1, according to the count from Reporting Asean, a monitoring organization.

Fenster’s detention is just the latest sign that the junta is sinking, has given up on any pretense of accommodation and is instead unleashing brutality across the country. In addition, the detention of a US citizen will potentially put more pressure on the Biden administration and Congress to take further steps to put pressure on the Burmese junta.

Safer:

Myanmar

Censorship and freedom of expression

At first, after the coup, the military claimed it would end up holding an election, maybe in a year or two. But as it became clear that the protest movement would not easily disperse, and that the military would be unable to calm the situation down and create a path to a managed election, as in Thailand, this would be fundamentally accepted by the international community, the armed forces. made it clear that they could be in charge indefinitely.

Several signs, even before Fenster’s detention, suggest that the military is preparing for the long term. A series of reports suggest the junta is considering dissolving the National League for Democracy, the country’s main political party, and the one that overwhelmingly won the November 2020 elections. Banning the NLD would mean the military has little intention to revert to a vestige of normal politics, even a conducted election of some sort that involves real competition at any time in the near future. Without the NLD, the junta could hold a fully conducted election next year, but it might not even take that step.

The army is also stepping up its battle against ethnic militias in various parts of the country. As Bertil Lintner noted, the conflict is spreading beyond ethnic minority areas in a series of light-hearted attacks on military installations and milder targets in many parts of the country, including the central part of the country. Myanmar, not far from Naypyidaw. The junta is clearly preparing to step up its battle not only against civilians but against ethnic armies with brute force and the military has access to arms, via Russia and other actors, which could issue an arms embargo relatively useless.

Meanwhile, the junta has also reportedly abolished the mandatory retirement age of 65 for its leaders. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is 64 years old, so this removal of the retirement age paves the way for him to rule for a long time, with virtually no restraint on his power. Again, this is another sign that the military is sinking, planning to make no compromises with the protest movement or political parties; Min Aung Hlaing may well be the leader for another decade. The junta has also shown its willingness to make the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has held an emergency summit on Myanmar and is trying to mobilize the armed forces, look foolish. past few weeks, which does not bode well for any resolution to the murder.

Safer:

Myanmar

Censorship and freedom of expression

