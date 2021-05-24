US Navy introduces incentives for sailors to get vaccinated





The updated guidelines, released Monday afternoon, emphasize vaccine safety and their impact on Navy operations.

“The science is pretty clear, vaccinations are essential to better protect our sailors. The more sailors who are vaccinated, the better for them, their families, the navy and the nation,” said Vice Admiral Phil Sawyer , deputy chief of naval operations. for operations, plans and strategy, as part of the updated guidance.

According to the latest measurements, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to self-quarantine prior to deployment, while those who are not vaccinated are required to sequester for 14 days. In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships, depending on the size of the unit and its vaccination rate “in order to train and operate in a more realistic shipboard setting and unimpeded ”.

Like other services, the navy presented vaccination as a matter of military readiness, saying that vaccinated sailors allowed the navy to increase “mission assurance while remaining equipped to deploy forward and winning every day in competition, in conflict and in crisis “.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering additional days off and reducing restrictions on freedom of movement for members of the vaccinated services, as well as a increased access to gymnasiums and other facilities. But these programs were only instituted at the grassroots level, not at the service level.

In mid-May, Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon was not considering a standard military-wide incentive package.

“I think, like the secretary [of defense] said, the best incentive is knowing that you are doing what is right for your family, for your friends and for your teammates, ”Kirby said.

“There are of course local base commanders, and you’ve seen some of them adopt modest ways of recognizing those who have received the vaccine, but they do it at their level,” Kirby added. “I am not aware of any specific company-wide DoD incentive that is in the works.”

Last week, the Pentagon announced that it had seen an increase in military vaccinations over the previous month. The 55% increase in vaccinations follows the opening of vaccines to the entire military population, with an increase from about 500,000 soldiers who received their first dose on April 19 to about 775,000 by May 19.

The increase is seen as an encouraging sign, especially as the military has struggled to resist vaccine reluctance among an active-duty population that is generally young, healthy, and unsuccessful. may not see a compelling reason to get the vaccine. But it is not known whether the vaccination rate will continue to increase or if it will level off.

