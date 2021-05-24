UK Workplace Pension Settings for Claims Reform





The UK government has announced a major change proposal to clarify work pension rates, but has acknowledged that these changes could make some savers worse.

Experts said the move will pave the way for further reforms that will give 29 million workers participating in such initiatives more freedom to transition to better-value retirement plans.

Currently, pension providers can choose from a number of billing structures for workers who are automatically enrolled in the “basic” pension fund by their employer. This includes a single percentage rate of the pot value, or a combination of annual, monthly, or contribution rates and percentage-based rates.

On Monday, ministers announced plans to ban complex charging models and instead impose a single charging structure on the auto-registration market.

Pension Minister Guy Opperman said, “By 2021, we will look for ways to make it as easy as possible for pension savers to have access to comprehensive and transparent information about their costs and charges.

“I think the transition to one universal charging structure in the future could make a big difference in the transparency of rates, make comparisons easier, and give members more choice.”

Experts estimate that about 17 million pension pots will be affected by the ban on integrated recharge structures, including structures held with Nest, a £16 billion government-funded plan with more than 10 million members.

Nest currently charges a 1.8% fee for new donations to its members’ retirement pods and an annual administrative fee of 0.3% for the total member fund amount each year.

In the analysis, the government said that the move to a universal billing structure means that some members currently paying the combined cost are “more likely to pay more” when billed at a single annual rate.

A 2019 analysis by the Think Tank Pension Policy Institute concluded that union fees generally provide better results for savers over time, especially after donating more than 10 years.

Conversely, members with lower-priced pods will see their rates correspond to a universal charging structure.

But experts said further reforms could pave the way for savers to switch to better deals if they lose with simplified rates.

Currently, there is no obligation for the employer to pay a minimum 3% contribution to the workers’ pension if the worker decides to convert his savings to a non-work plan.

As part of the consultation, the Department of Labor and Pensions said that employers would “carefully consider” how they may or may not affect members’ preferences for funding conversion.

Becky O’Connor, Director of Pensions and Savings for Interactive Investors, an investment platform, said: “This agreement paves the way for more competition, greater freedom of movement, and ultimately better value for those investing in pensions. Open it.”

David Robbins, director of professional services firm Willis Towers Watson, said:

Steve Webb, former pension minister and partner of current actuarial firm Lane, Clark & ​​Peacock, welcomed the proposal to simplify the claim structure, but said the government should go “very cautious” before going any further.

“Having members go around looking for other pension providers can put a significant burden on employers and can destabilize the entire base where auto-enrollment is set up,” he said.

