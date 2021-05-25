Berhalter selects 23-man roster to represent USA in Concacaf Nations League final





TROPHY ROOM

With the USMNT competing for a pair of trophies this summer – the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off in July, several players have already won silverware with their clubs. In fact, a total of nine players on the roster are signing up with a league under their belt. Brenden Aaronson made it twice, winning the Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup. Zack Steffen also won two trophies with Manchester City, supporting the club for the English League Cup and becoming the first USMNT player to win the Premier League. Sergio Dest (Barcelona) lifted the Copa del Rey in Spain, with Weston McKennie (Juventus) in Italy with Gio Reyna (Dortmund) in Germany and Mark McKenzie (Genk) in Belgium also winning their respective cup competitions. Tim Weah is a French league champion with Lille, his outfit winning for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign, while Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge are league winners for the second season in a row and Jordan Siebatcheu has helped the Young Boys to reach the top of the Swiss. ranking table for the fourth consecutive year.

And yet, a great title remains. USMNT will gather around the screen on the evening of May 29 to watch a teammate lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, as Christian Pulisic and Steffen face off when Chelsea face Manchester City in the final.

TOP FOUR OUT OF FIVE

USMNT members finished in the top four teams in each of Europe’s five biggest leagues, starting with league title winners in England (Steffen, Manchester City) and France (Weah, Lille). In Germany, the American internationals populate three of the first four with Tyler Adams (RB Leipzing, 2nd), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, 3rd) and John Brooks (Wolfsburg, 4th). Sergio Dest finished his first season at Barcelona with the Catalan club finishing third. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea secured fourth place on the final matchday, a feat and position matched by Weston McKennie and Juventus.

All eight players will take part in the UEFA Champions League next year.

30-PLUS

In another sign that the US internationals are claiming their claim, nine players on the roster have just completed seasons where they made 30 or more appearances in a top European league: Weston McKennie (34 GP; Juventus), Yunus Musah ( 32 GP; Valencia), Jordan Siebatcheu (32 GP; Young Boys), Gio Reyna (31 GP; Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (31 GP; Werder Bremen), John Brooks (31 GP; Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (31 GP ; Boavista), Sergio Dest (30 GP; FC Barcelona), Matt Miazga (30 GP; Anderlecht)

SUMMER SEASONING

Due to the global pandemic, the USMNT is approaching the summer with a scarcity of matches in official competition, having played only four since the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. average just under six caps in official competition, with a total of 10 looking for their first. The team leader is 2014 FIFA World Cup veteran DeAndre Yedlin (27), followed by Christian Pulisic (24) and Tim Ream (19).

ROAD TO THE FOUR FINALS

The United States Men’s National Team finished atop Group A of the Concacaf Nations League and advanced to all four finals after posting a 3-1-0 record in games against Cuba and Canada.

Weston McKennie, Jordan Morris and Josh Sargent paced six different American goal scorers with three each. McKennie and Morris put their names in the history books against Cuba on October 11 in Washington, DC, with McKennie recording the USMNT’s fastest hat trick since the start of a game just 13 minutes away, while Morris scored a goal and provided a record treble. help.

COMING COMPETITION

The May 30 meeting is an introduction to three important competitions in 2021, starting with the Concacaf Nations League Final Four. League Winners As Group A, USMNT will face Honduras in one semi-final, while Mexico and Costa Rica meet in the other, with the winners vying for the inaugural Nations League title. .

The United States will have the chance to meet one of their closest Concacaf rivals on June 9 in the friendly against Costa Rica in Salt Lake City. Heading into this summer, the USMNT has a slight 17-16-5 advantage in the series thanks to a rich history of 38 games played since 1975.

The following month, the United States will compete in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in search of its seventh Confederation Championship title. The USMNT were drawn to Group A with Canada, Martinique and a third team TBD in a qualifying tournament. The United States last won the trophy in 2017, when Jordan Morris scored the game winner against Jamaica in the 2-1 victory.

These matches serve as a prelude to the start of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will feature an eight-team final tournament and start in September 2021.

LIST NOTES

The list of 23 players averages 17 selections.

As of the semi-final on June 3, the squad will have an average age of 23, 336 days, with 13 players aged 23 or under.

The players practice their profession in 11 different countries: England, Germany and USA (4 each), Belgium (3), Spain (2), Austria, France, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey (1 each).

With 62 caps, DeAndre Yedlin is the most senior player on the list, followed by Tim Ream (42), John Brooks (40), Christian Pulisic (36) and Kellyn Acosta (27).

Thirteen players won competitive selections for the USMNT: Yedlin (27), Pulisic (24), Ream (19), Brooks (15), Acosta (11), Weston McKennie (9), Reggie Cannon, Matt Miazga and Zack Steffen (6 each), Sebastian Lletget, Josh Sargent and Jackson Yueill (3 each), and Sergio Dest (1).

Nine players won 12 different trophies with European clubs last season: Brenden Aaronson (Austrian League and Cup), Sergio Dest (Spanish Copa del Rey), Ethan Horvath (Belgian First Division A), Weston McKennie (Super Coppa Italiana , Coppa Italia), Mark McKenzie (Belgian Cup), Gio Reyna (German DFB-Pokal), Jordan Siebatcheu (Swiss Super League), Zack Steffen (English Premier League, English League Cup) and Tim Weah (French Ligue 1 ).

Pulisic and Steffen will conclude the European season on Saturday when Chelsea face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final.

Nine players have just completed seasons in which they made 30 or more appearances in a top European league: Weston McKennie (34 GP; Juventus), Yunus Musah (32 GP; Valencia), Jordan Siebatcheu (32 GP; Young Boys) , Gio Reyna (31 GP; Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (31 GP; Werder Bremen), John Brooks (31 GP; Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (31 GP; Boavista), Sergio Dest (30 GP; FC Barcelona), Matt Miazga (30 GP; Anderlecht)

With three Nations League group stage goals contested in 2019, McKennie and Sargent are tied for second for the top of League A. His teammate Jordan Morris is currently the top scorer with four goals.

McKennie memorably scored the fastest hat trick in USMNT history at the Nations League opener on October 11 against Cuba, with the midfielder recording his three goals in the opening 13 minutes of the 7-0 win in Washington, DC

Pulisic and Sebastian Lletget are the two players in the roster who have already scored against their semi-final opponent Honduras, both totaling a 6-0 victory in the World Cup qualifying on March 24, 2017.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos