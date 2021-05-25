Britain should avoid surges in inflation’like a pandemic’, chief economist at Bank of England | Business news





According to the Bank of England’s chief economist, the UK should avoid “a pandemic” spike in inflation.

Andy Haldane’s remarks on the Treasury Select Committee come amid evidence that prices for many consumer and manufacturer products have skyrocketed across the UK economy.

The bank’s chief economist, who took office later this summer, decided earlier this month to curtail the Monetary Policy Committee’s quantitative easing plans, so his concerns about rising prices are not surprising.

However, they highlight the concerns of many economists about the economic recovery in part and the rising cost of living, partly triggered by a global shortage of raw materials.

“A situation to avoid, like a pandemic, is a situation where inflation expectations are adjusted before they are adjusted or waiting for evidence that the impact on inflation is not temporary,” Haldane said.

“Because both of these cases are going too late.

“With this unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus instilled into the economy in the era of peace… so it came to my judgment as to why we should turn off the faucet.”

He also said: [in price] It’s dishonorable for now, except for bitcoin. “

Image: The base tariff price cap in April contributed to rising inflation.

However, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said the recent rise in the CPI indicator, which saw an annual inflation rate of 0.7% in April, rose from 0.7% to 1.5%, is not surprising, and the bank has been through the “hump” of inflation.

“Our forecast in the Monetary Policy Report is that inflation will rise to this year’s target and be above 2.5%, and I think it will fall again,” said Bailey.

“There is a very hotspot in terms of price. There is no doubt that this reflects some global effects. Global commodity prices are rising and semiconductor chips are scarce worldwide.

“This is a fairly unbalanced recovery, so the demand in the commodity market is much stronger than that in the service.

“We have this bump in our forecasts. Inflation is going up and down. We have to watch this very carefully. We haven’t seen any signs that inflation expectations are rising in a fearful way.”

:: Listen and subscribe to the Ian King Business podcast here.

Interest rates are the lowest in history at 0.1%, and while quantitative easing plans continue to create money to invest in the economy, some fear banks are waiting too long to reduce stimulus and control prices.

Some of the Treasury Selection Committee hearings focused on the collapse of Greensill and the hardships of the steel companies in Sanjeev Gupta.

Bailey said the bank’s financial regulator, the Prudential Regulatory Authority, was concerned about Gupta’s Wyelands Bank in 2019 and referred it to serious fraud offices and state criminal agencies.

This could raise further questions as to why authorities have not cracked down on Gupta faster.

