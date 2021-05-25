US chip funding could lead to seven to ten new factories – official





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to review the U.S. Jobs Plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, April 20, 2021. Oliver Contreras / Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that a proposed $ 52 billion increase in U.S. government funding for semiconductor production and research could result in the creation of seven to ten new U.S. factories.

Raimondo said at an event outside a Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) chip factory that she expected government funding to generate more than $ 150 billion in investment in the production and research of chips – including contributions from state and federal governments and the private sector. companies.

“We just need the federal money… to unlock private capital,” Raimondo said, adding, “There could be seven, eight, nine, ten new factories in America by the time we’re done. “

She said she expected states to compete for federal funding for chip installations and that the Commerce Department would have a transparent process for granting funds.

A global semiconductor chip shortage, caused by factors such as increased demand for electronic devices during the pandemic, has affected automakers and other industries. Automakers such as General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (FN), and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have cut production this year due to the shortage.

US Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, said at Monday’s event that he believed the funds could lead to “seven to ten” new manufacturing plants. “It won’t fix it overnight,” Warner said. “It will take years for the Commerce Department to make these investments.”

Last week, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation to spend $ 52 billion on semiconductor chip production and research in the United States over five years.

Supporters of the funding note that the United States held a 37% share of semiconductor and microelectronics production in 1990; today, only 12% of semiconductors are made in the United States.

As first reported by Reuters, the bill includes $ 39 billion in production and R&D incentives and $ 10.5 billion to implement programs including the National Semiconductor Technology Center, the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program and other R&D programs.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas who also took part in the joint event, tabled an amendment to remove the current salary provisions from the bill and said he wanted a vote on his amendment, saying that the question of wages compromised Republican support.

“I don’t think it’s going to stop us from achieving what we want to achieve,” Cornyn told Reuters, referring to the issue of wages. “It’s important, but I think it’s essential to get the Chips for America Act passed.”

He said China left the United States with no choice but to make such investments. “It’s a vulnerability that we need to fix.”

Ford Motor last month warned that the chip shortage could halve its second-quarter production, costing it around $ 2.5 billion and around 1.1 million lost production units in 2021.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

