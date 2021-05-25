13-year-old Lev Grinberg’s candidacy to be youngest golfer in US Open history ends after weather delay





DALLAS – Phil Mickelson made history Sunday when he became the oldest golfer to win a major tournament, winning the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island at the age of 50. Lev Grinberg’s attempt to write a different kind of history on Monday failed in the final round of US Open qualifying at the Dallas Athletic Club.

Grinberg, 13, was looking to become the youngest contender in the US Open and in men’s major league history, but had to step down after the 36-hole qualifier was delayed until Tuesday in because of the weather. Grinberg is flying to Miami on Tuesday to compete in a junior event this weekend.

After shooting a 2-over 74 on the DAC Gold course, Grinberg was 3 of five holes on the blue course, but had a small birdie putt on the No.6 when the horns sounded, suspending play for a second time. .

“I just tried to play my game and see what was going on,” Grinberg said. “I wasn’t doing that bad on the first 18 but then I had a rough start in the second 18. I wasn’t really hitting the ball badly. The putts just weren’t going. But it was okay. I couldn’t. not ask for a better weekend … I hope I qualify next year. “

Grinberg was paired with Scott Piercy, who has won four PGA Tour wins, and Kramer Hickock, a tour regular who is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this week.

“I wanted to play my game and enjoy watching what I do and then watching what they do and betting that for the future,” Grinberg said.

Ahead of his first 18 holes on the DAC Gold Course, Grinberg’s father Illya said his son had “red eyes” because he didn’t get much sleep on Sunday night. His first tee shot was perfectly streaked along the fairway, but his second shot flew a bit long and led to a bogey.

Instead of bitching, Grinberg birdied the second par 3 when his overwater tee shot stopped within 2 feet for a kick-in birdie. As he walked to the third tee, he sported a broad teenage smile.

“It was the best shot I’ve hit all day,” he said.

While Grinberg won’t be playing Torrey Pines in June, he still has a lot to take away from his time in Dallas.

“It was awesome,” he said. “A positive experience, especially seeing how people warm up on the driving range, using drills, routines. I really like it. Even though I haven’t finished, I still had a good experience. . “

He can still think of becoming one of the youngest contenders to play in a major league again next year. Andy Zhang is the youngest to compete in the US Open, playing in 2012 at 14 years and 6 months. Guan Tianlang participated in the 2013 Masters at 14 years and 5 months.

“I hope so,” he said. “I hope.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos