The India-UK partnership must be truly bilateral to benefit both sides.





Governments, industries, and schools need to think differently about how an individual’s educational experience relates to an individual’s career experience. Traditionally, linear thinking has dominated in education, and the era of innovation and change has come. The philosophical principles driving mobility and educational exchanges between India and the UK can be a starting point.

From a mobility perspective, access to quality post-study employment opportunities will be a major factor influencing Indian students’ decisions about higher education abroad. For the partnership to reach its full potential, mobility and research efforts flow in both directions and require a truly bilateral effort to provide talent and resources that benefit both countries.

“After good study, job opportunities will continue to have a huge impact on Indian students.”

Currently, India faces a huge imbalance between the outside and the inside of its students. It is estimated that about 1.1 million Indian students are studying abroad, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, but the MEA itself admits that these figures seem to be underestimated.

Of course, the UK is one of the top destinations for Indians to study abroad. By comparison, according to all Indian surveys on higher education in 2019, the number of foreign students enrolled in higher education in India has not exceeded 50,000 yet. Students from the UK make up a part of the whole.

In short, the Study in India initiative launched in 2018 has created an atmosphere of change on the one-sided side of this relationship. The growth and evolution of the Indian higher education system will be even more balanced, including the proliferation of private institutions that are being created in the humanities tradition.

However, research efforts in India should increase the overall proportion of Indian institutions actively participating in the program in order to welcome more international students on a large scale. And there are also students from Europe, North America and East Asia, as well as from neighboring regions and sub-Saharan Africa.

UGC is another step in the right direction, requiring all Indian higher education institutions to establish offices for international affairs. How the campus internationalization efforts really go depends on the leadership and governance of individual institutions.

Indias National Education Policy 2020 addresses internationalization in broad terms and recognizes the need to prioritize the non-academic component of the student experience. The human experience of educational exchanges plays as large a role in individual and family decision-making as the educational outcome.

The potential impact of the Indian diaspora, a community of over 30 million people worldwide, cannot be overlooked.

Indian culture has also become an important part of mainstream global culture over the past decade with the help of a gradual mix of Hollywood and Bollywood, increased universal media accessibility through Netflix culture, and, of course, the desire for Indian cuisine. While cultural and global perceptions are factors influencing mobility and educational exchanges, care must be taken not to over-dramatic these aspects.

Adequate preparation for higher education should include members of the primary and secondary education level, focusing not only on the operational aspects of education, but also on the purposes behind it.

There has been a lot of conversation about hiring strategies with about 1,000 universities in India and an additional 40,000 universities and independent institutions, and little attention has been paid to the overall guidance for careers and universities at the school level.

Career counseling at the school level should be considered mandatory and not optional to maximize student success in higher education. Education ministers and leaders of universities and schools can show families and students how to assess not only how to make a living, but also how to live.

Author Information:

Jim McLaughlin, co-chair of the IC3 Movement, is an educator and lifelong learner who has dedicated his career to college counseling and student success. He has traveled to over 30 countries for over 15 years in international admissions and student services at Chestnut Hill College and Drexel University in his hometown of Philadelphia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos