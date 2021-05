‘Most of UK offshore jobs in low carbon energy by 2030’ -reNews

According to a report from Robert Gordon University (RGU), the majority of UK offshore workers will provide low-carbon energy by 2030.

The report highlights that the role of decarbonised energy is expected to increase from 20% to 65% of all jobs in offshore energy sector oil and gas, offshore wind, carbon capture utilization and storage, and hydrogen.

In addition, more than 90% of the UK oil and gas workforce has medium to high technology transfer potential and is in a good position to work in the adjacent energy sector.

The report is projected to require approximately 200,000 skilled workers in the UK offshore energy industry to ensure delivery in 2030.

Scottish Minister Richard Lochhead for Fair Transition, Employment and Fair Work said: Green jobs, skills and expertise are second to none.

In the energy sector, we welcome the findings of this review, acknowledging that ensuring a fair transition is critical and that successful and sustainable energy transition requires the knowledge and skills of offshore oil and gas personnel.

Relocation and, if necessary, retraining of oil and gas workers will be key to ensuring a fair transition over the next decade and meeting the growing labor and technology requirements of the renewable energy sector.

Our Climate Emergency Technology Action Plan puts knowledge and skills at the heart of a systematic approach to maintaining skills and expertise as we transition to a net zero economy.

Celia Anderson, Director of Human Resources and Technology, RenewableUK Offshore Wind, said:

Offshore wind will expand significantly over the next decade, when its current capacity has quadrupled by 2030.

This means that, as this report shows, a large influx of highly skilled UK workers is required to build an important new energy infrastructure.

Former oil and gas workers provide a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field.

The offshore wind industry works closely with the government to provide appropriate training and support to access all the talent and expertise required for the transition to clean energy.

For example, we have developed an offshore energy passport system to ensure that all parts of the energy sector are aware of transferable skills and training, and to enable marine workers to move seamlessly between renewables and other technologies.

This is one of those measures that will help to increase the number of skilled workers working in the field by attracting a broad and diverse talent pool of all ages and backgrounds.

Another important step is to ensure that governments reach a timely and reasonable decision on major renewable energy projects so that they can maintain a robust project pipeline for years to come.

This will help the UK reach net zero emissions as quickly as possible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos