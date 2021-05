The Next Generation Computing Act proposed to accelerate the development of American supercomputers

Written by Dave Nyczepir May 24, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Representative Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., Introduced legislation to strengthen one of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) two high-priority advanced scientific computing programs.

The Next Generation Computing Research and Development Act would create the Beyond Exascale Computing program to develop systems with capabilities beyond those of America’s fastest supercomputers, which are expected to begin arriving at National Laboratories later this year.

The bill was introduced last Thursday in the House of Representatives and comes as U.S. lawmakers devote increasing attention to the country’s supercomputing arms race with China. The DOE is aiming to launch a new exascale computing platform, known as Frontier, in October of this year.

Exascale refers to a computer system capable of performing at least one exaflop calculation or a quintillion (one billion billion) calculations per second.

To date, the DOE has spent $ 460 million on its Exascale compute project. And the proposed successor program would refocus these efforts on new computer architectures, models and simulations, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Commenting on the bill, Obernolte said, “The future of innovation lies in our ability to unlock new answers about how our world works.”

“These answers will only come with the help of the next generation of supercomputers,” he added.

Obernolte’s bill would establish a special energy-efficient computing program, in which national labs partner with industry and universities to develop technologies and applications that reduce the power requirements of supercomputers. Federal partners would be selected through a competitive process.

The DOE would have one year from the passage of the bill to report on the progress of the two new programs.

The bill also requires an upgrade to a user facility designed for the secure transport of researcher data, as well as a workforce development program outside the Office of Advanced Computer Science Research. It would also create a Computer Science Fellowship with a grant of $ 21 million per year.

