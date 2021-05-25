Georgian officials vote to make changes to America’s largest Confederate monument





Officials at the largest US sanctuary in the pro-slavery Confederacy voted Monday to create a museum exhibit to “tell the truth” about the Georgia monument and its giant sculptures of Confederate figures, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The board of directors of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association also voted to move the Confederate flags to a less traveled area of ​​Stone Mountain Park, located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, and to change the logo of the association, which reproduces the mountainside sculptures of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. and Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

The Confederate Stone Mountain Memorial, a nine-story bas-relief sculpture carved from a sprawling rock face, was promoted by representatives of the segregationist state and has become a beacon for white supremacists.

The spectacular setting, with a huge stone protruding from the greenery, was chosen to revere the losing side of the American Civil War, when southern states fought to preserve the slavery of black personal property captured in Africa and of their descendants born in America.

The resolution comes after the Journal-Constitution quoted Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens as saying he wanted “to tell the truth about the history of Stone Mountain, what it was, what it is and what it should be ”.

The council also voted to create an advisory committee that will try to put the sculptures in context, according to the newspaper.

Association officials could not be reached for comment by phone or email outside of regular business hours.

The first black chairman of the association’s board, who was appointed to his post in April, has indicated that there will be more changes to come.

“We are just taking our first step today, to get to where we need to go,” Rev. Abraham Mosley said, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Monday’s vote came a day before the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis policeman pinned his neck to the ground with one knee.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality and reignited a debate over Confederate monuments.

