TOKYO 2020 US OLYMPIC SAILING TEAM FINALIZED





BRISTOL, RI (May 24, 2021) US Sailing has confirmed the names of the 13 sailors who will represent the United States at the Olympics next July and August near Tokyo, Japan. The team hails from nine US states and territories, including California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, US Virgin Islands and Wisconsin. The finalization of the squad roster comes after nearly five years of campaigning not only by the 13 Olympic team nominees, but by dozens of additional U.S. sailors who were part of the U.S. Olympic team selection process. Sailings.

I know how much work it takes to win the selection for the US team, and what a special honor it is to represent your country at the Olympics, said Paul Cayard, executive director of US Olympic Sailing. I am delighted to support this group of 13 talented athletes as they race in Enoshima. I am also proud of the larger community of Olympic-class American sailors who participated in the selection process and pushed the Games team. The combined strength and depth of our Tokyo 2020 nominees, our expanded national team, and our development agenda are key to our success this summer and beyond.

With the dates of the Games having been significantly impacted for only the fourth time in the 125-year history of the modern Olympic movement, the athletes of the U.S. sailing team, the national team selected each year, had to adapt to a situation. unprecedented in many ways. .

Leech view of a 470 sail in the foreground, Mt. Fuji in the background.

The pandemic has created an interesting challenge for the Olympic sailing world, said Luther Carpenter, head coach of the U.S. sailing team. Our sailors and coaches were to stay at or near home, respect the virus. and think about how to be productive. We have worked to capitalize on the benefits of the zoom world, and we have immersed ourselves in all the things we usually don’t have time for.I am proud of our sailors for growing up as a team, collaborating and interacting with people. experts and American medalists from previous Olympic Games.

The last year before the Games usually involved relentless periods of relocation, training and competition for sailors around the world. The outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting travel restrictions have only raised the stakes for all competitors around the world.

The US team brings back the athletes tested at the Games at the Olympic regatta in five of the nine sailing classes the Americans will compete in at Tokyo 2020, giving the group a solid core of experience. Athletes in four classes will make their Olympic debuts, and the United States will not compete in the 49er men’s event after narrowly missing national qualification in that class.

“The results of our team’s post-lockdown regattas give us confidence that the training plan and the pandemic execution are working,” said Carpenter. This is what the Olympics are; Athletes performing to the highest standards, made possible by indisputable standards of preparation and training.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021 and the sailing events will take place on Enoshima Island, approximately 35 miles southwest of Tokyo. The largest sporting event in the world, the Olympic Games will feature approximately 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competing in 339 medal events. The sailing events will feature up to 350 athletes competing in ten classes.

All nominations to the Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Team Nominees:

Listed in order of selection date.

49erFX (Womens Two-Person High Performance Skiff): Stephanie Roble (East Troy, Wisconsin) Maggie Shea (Wilmette, Illinois) The Roble-Shea team has been on the trail of the 49erFX campaign together since fall 2016, winning multiple medals at events, including the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series – Genoa. A highlight was a bronze medal at the 49erFX World Championship in 2020. Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympic Games appearance for Roble and Shea. Nacra 17 (two-person mixed multihull): Riley Gibbs (Long Beach, Calif.) And Anna Weis (Fort Lauderdale, FL) The pair of American multihulls were the 2019 Pan Am Games champions and also won bronze in the Championship. Oceania 2020. At the 2019 Worlds, they finished 14th. Gibbs and Weis will compete in their first career Olympics. ILCA 6 – Radial (Women’s One-Person Dinghy): Paige Railey (Clearwater, FL) Tokyo 2020 will be the third consecutive Olympic Games appearance for Railey, a five-time World Championship medalist, a Rolex World Sailor of the Year, three times Pan American Games medalist and a Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year in the United States. Finn (Men’s One-Person Heavyweight Dinghy): Luke Muller (Ft. Pierce, Fla.) After several national championship wins as a young Laser Sailor, Muller took home the medal in the 2019 Finn Hempel World Cup Series in Miami and recorded a 6th career best result finishing at the 2021 Finn Gold Cup (world championship) in Porto, Portugal. Tokyo 2020 will be Mullers’ first career Olympics. ILCA 7 – Standard (one-person dinghy for men): Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) The North American laser champion, two-time varsity sailor of the year and bronze medalist at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games will compete in his second Olympic back-to-back. Games. Buckingham has had a solid streak of recent results, including winning the 2020 Italian Olympic class championship, placing 6th in the 2020 European Laser Championship and 4th overall in the Kieler Woche 2020. Womens RS: X (Womens Board): Farrah Hall (Annapolis, MD) Hall has won multiple medals in multiple RS: X events including the 2011 Pan American Games, the 2012 Rolex Miami OCR American Sailing, the 2018 North American Championships, and won the gold medal at the 2015 French Olympic Week. Tokyo 2020 marks Halls’ second appearance on the Olympic stage, following his appearance at the London 2012 Games. Mens RS: X (Mens Board): Pedro Pascual (Miami, Florida) Pascual a won the RS: ONE European Championship before becoming a Gold Fleet at the 2016 RS: X Worlds and winning the 2020 Sailing World Cup in Miami. Pascual will compete in his second career Olympics after appearing at Rio 2016. Mens 470 (men’s two-person dinghy): Stu McNay (Providence, RI) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) McNay will compete in his fourth consecutive Olympic Games and his second with his teammate Hughes. The veteran pair have consistently challenged for medals since their team in 2012 and won dozens of podiums nationally, at the World Cup and on the continent. McNay and Hughes head to the Games after a 5th place finish at the 2021 World Championships. Womens 470 (Womens Two-Person Dinghy) Nikole Barnes (Saint Thomas, USVI) and Lara Dallman-Weiss (Shoreview, Minn.) Three-time collegiate sailor American and active-duty U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Nikole Barnes will team up with 2016 North American Farr 40 champion Lara Dallman-Weiss in her first Olympic Games appearances. Their 7th at the 2021 World Championship is a career record to date. How to follow the US Olympic Sailing Team:

Contacts:

US Sailing Team Contact – Olympic Games Will Ricketson Olympic Games Communication [email protected]+1 978 697 2384 (USA and overseas)

US Sailing Team Contact – General Inquiries Allison Chenard Media and Communications Coordinator [email protected]

