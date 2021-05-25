US warns against travel to Japan in the run-up to Olympics





WASHINGTON – U.S. health officials and the State Department on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months.

The Twin Alerts do not prohibit US citizens from visiting the country, but they could impact insurance rates for travelers and could take into account the decisions of Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to participate or to attend the games, which must begin. in July. There was no immediate indication of the effect the warnings might have on Olympic contenders.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan,” the Atlanta Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new COVID-19 update. “Due to the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of COVID-19 and should avoid all travel to Japan.”

The State Department’s warning, which followed the CDC’s warning, was more blunt. “Do not travel to Japan because of COVID-19,” he said in the ad, which raised the department’s travel alert from level 3: reconsider travel – to level 4: do not travel. The previous alert was issued on April 21.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said it still expects American athletes to be able to compete safely at the Tokyo Games.

“We are confident that the mitigation practices currently in place for athletes and staff by the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with pre-travel testing, upon arrival in Japan and during the Games, allow a safe participation of the US team athletes this summer, ”the committee said in a statement Monday.

Earlier Monday, Japan mobilized medics and nursing nurses to shoot the elderly in two major cities, as the government desperately tried to speed up its vaccination rollout and cut coronavirus infections before to host the Olympic Games. The move came amid growing calls to cancel the Games.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics from July 23, after a year of delay, and has made an ambitious pledge to complete immunizations for the country’s 36 million elderly by end of July.

Japan has recorded just over 12,000 deaths from COVID-19 – good by global standards, but poor in Asia – but Tokyo and Osaka and several other regions are under states of emergency until May 31, which is expected to be extended.

There are fears that new variants may spread, with only a tiny percentage of Japanese – estimated between 2 and 4% – vaccinated.

