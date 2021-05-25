The world’s largest and fastest Covid test maker to start production in the UK





The world’s largest and fastest Covid-19 test maker will begin manufacturing in the UK, and a plant in Wales will start producing millions of tests a day this summer.

Dan Elliott, chief executive officer of Innova based in California, told The Financial Times that the company “is making large investments in the UK” to produce domestic use and export testing.

“The UK is an important market for us. “We have been a good partner for the government, and the government has been a good partner for us.”

The government has relied heavily on Innova to support the Moonshot test vision, despite its ambition to strengthen the UK’s diagnostic sector and the company is under scrutiny of the device’s accuracy.

Innova, owned by private equity firm Pasaca Capital, has supplied the UK with more than 1 billion tests produced in Fujian, China as part of a contract worth over £3 billion.

The UK, Innova’s largest lateral flow device market, has spent over £100 million shipping these and other tests from China under an open contract.

Elliott noted that Pasaca Capital invested tens of millions of dollars in the early months of the pandemic and hundreds of millions of dollars in the second half of 2020.

The company is increasing its test production worldwide and aims to reach 50 million tests per day by the end of the year.

Elliott, president and senior partner of Pasaca Capital, told FT that he expected the demand for lateral flow testing to remain high over the next three to four years. “When you look at it, we’ll have a mix of more variants,” he said.

However, Innova’s test raised questions in the UK about accuracy and value. At the peak of the epidemic, several studies identified 40 to 70% of active infection cases found in gold standard PCR tests.

“We don’t understand what a lateral flow test and a PCR test are,” Elliott says. “PCR is a test to check for infection, but LFD [lateral flow device] It tells you if you are infected.”

Hundreds of UK-based diagnostic companies are competing for some of the £37 billion put into government contracts and testing and tracking programs. However, to date, only Derby-based SureScreen has been able to provide testing in the UK.

The Ministry of Health and Human Services said the UK “has built the largest testing infrastructure in Europe through partnerships with industry, academia, local governments and other agencies.”

“The UK is now a testing and diagnostic powerhouse with more than 168.4 million tests conducted. Cooperation continues to be a top priority, and we are very grateful to all manufacturers and suppliers who have helped in the production of the Covid-19 test.”

