US restrictions on Ethiopia and Eritrea aim to increase pressure as conflict continuesExBulletin





Ailsa Chang, of NPR, speaks with Michelle Gavin of the Council on Foreign Relations about new US visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials due to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

HOST AILSA CHANG:

The United States imposes new restrictions on representatives of the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments. It comes as a six-month conflict in northern Ethiopia escalates. Thousands of people have already died in the fighting in that country, and there are reports of possible war crimes committed by all sides, with civilians, their homes and property being targeted by the armed forces. Here, with more information on all of this, is Michelle Gavin, senior researcher for African studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Welcome.

MICHELLE GAVIN: Thank you for inviting me.

CHANG: So what exactly are these new restrictions that the administration has put in place?

GAVIN: Secretary Blinken just announced a visa restriction policy, so basically a visa ban. A list of names will be established, or has already been established, of the people responsible – you know, in the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments responsible for the crisis. And they will be refused entry to the United States, as their immediate family members could also be refused entry.

CHANGE: OK. Well, now the Biden administration – I mean, they’ve expressed concerns about this conflict before. He pressured Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to broadcast it. Why is the United States taking this extra step now in particular?

GAVIN: Because the diplomatic declarations and overtures so far don’t work, the conflict persists. The presence of Eritrean troops on Ethiopian territory persists, despite Prime Minister Abiy’s pledge that Eritrean troops leave, and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. There is therefore a real concern about the famine in Tigray, and the humanitarian access problems on which the international community has been working for months have still not been resolved.

CHANG: But at the end of the day, do restrictions like this – limiting visas and so on – actually work?

GAVIN: It’s a mixed bag. These kinds of targeted sanctions, in some cases, seem to influence behavior, especially if it’s not just about the United States, but becomes a multilateral effort to isolate certain officials and do – help a government feel that kind. international pressure. In other cases, these types of restrictions haven’t done much. You know, certainly in the case of Eritrea, they went through much tougher sanction regimes for quite a long time in the past.

CHANGE: Mmm hmm.

GAVIN: Eritrea – Ethiopia may be more sensitive to reputational risk.

CHANG: Well, if these new restrictions don’t work, what else can the Biden administration do, do you think?

GAVIN: Well, you know, I think it’s pretty telling that in the statement announcing these, Secretary Blinken called on other governments to join the United States. one where possible. And then there’s, you know, the question of assistance. So, the United States has already frozen some types of economic and security aid to Ethiopia, but we could also use the voice of the United States and vote at international financial institutions to lobby. So there’s, you know, a series of steps …

CHANG: Yeah.

GAVIN: … It can be taken.

CHANG: Well, in the 30 seconds or so that we have left, what do you think the consequences are if this fight doesn’t end soon?

GAVIN: Well, it’s devastating for the whole region, in addition to the human tragedy of people living in conditions of famine, of people who have been the victims of these kinds of atrocities. You know Ethiopia is in danger of falling apart. Tigray is not the only conflict zone in the country. These – this crisis’s over already. There is a border conflict with Sudan.

CHANG: Yeah.

GAVIN: Obviously Eritrea is involved. This has implications for Somalia, so there is a strategically important part of the Horn …

CHANG: That’s right.

GAVIN: … Africa depends on a stable Ethiopia.

CHANG: This is Michelle Gavin from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Thank you so much.

GAVIN: Thanks.

