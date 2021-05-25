Flocking customers to British pubs and restaurants means boosting the economy





Consumers took full advantage of the indoor reopenings of British pubs and restaurants last week, given the worst May weather on record, suggesting that a sustained increase in spending could help the UK economy recover faster than expected.

Analysis of unofficial data showed that after months of closure, the population of England, Scotland and Wales opened on May 17, flocking to their favorite pubs and restaurants, driving reservations and sales above pre-epidemic levels.

These figures have rebounded faster than after the resumption after the first closure last year, and are better built over the past week than expected economic data. The latest steps in easing coronavirus restrictions have helped boost the tourism sector. There was also evidence of a rise in downtown retailers despite heavy rains.

Soaring consumer spending

From Monday to Wednesday last week, consumer spending in the UK rose 10% from the level it had recorded on the same day in 2019, before the epidemic hit. According to figures from Fable Data, which track banking transactions, it was the strongest figure since the coronavirus restrictions went into effect in the UK in March.

“The rebound in activity seems to be much faster than we expected,” said Kieran Tompkins, economist at Capital Economics.

Nick Fullbrook, manager of Tiger’s Eye Restaurant in Gloucester, said despite the bad weather, “we had a steady flow of customers throughout the week and attracted more customers on the weekends.”

According to Tenzo, an analytics and sales forecasting app, sales of restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways increased by 36% on Saturday compared to the same day in 2019. Christian Mouysset, Tenzo’s chief executive, imagined that the recovery would we do.”

Fable reported a 19% increase in spending on restaurants and pubs between Monday and Wednesday compared to the same period in 2019. Barclaycard showed a strong growth in spending on pubs and bars last week compared to the same week in 2019. Increased spending on cinemas and bowling alleys.

A restaurant that flocks to the restaurant

According to data from Open Table, restaurant reservations on Friday and Saturday last week were 65% higher than on the same day in 2019. In August of last year, reservations did not recover beyond 2019 levels until reservations were strengthened with the government subsidy system “Eat Out to Help Out”.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at consulting firm KPMG, said the latest data “shows that consumers have embraced new freedoms, especially in terms of socialization activities.”

Sightseeing outside London is energized

The tourism sector has also grown, according to data from AirDNA, a company that tracks bookings on websites like AirB&B and VrBo. In anticipation of a resumption of the leisure sector, forward bookings for short-term lets in the week through May 15 in the UK will almost close the gap with the same week in 2019 in Wales and Southwest.

Mark Cole, owner of a luxury B&B townhouse Brindleys in Bath, a popular tourist destination in western England, said reservations were full despite the lack of international tourism. He added that the resumption on May 17 this year is “much better” than last year’s first easing of closures.

However, short-term rental reservations in London reflected a shortage of corporate events and international visitors, which led to a 65% decline in the pandemic epidemic level.

More muted sleeves

The resumption of indoor leisure also gave high street retailers a desperate need for their first opening in England despite bad weather.

Diane Wehrle of retail consulting firm Springboard said, “The reopening of the indoor dining room last Monday has certainly supported the footsteps of UK retailers in the presence of frequent heavy rains across almost every UK for almost a week.

Footprint data shows that in the week ending May 22, the number of shoppers increased by 1% compared to the previous week. However, compared to the same week in 2019, when the weather was dry and sunny, the figure was down by almost 30%.

Likewise, Google mobility data for the retail and entertainment sector was at its highest level since early fall last week, but it was below pre-epidemic levels.

Growth trends derived from different data sets vary, reflecting how they are sourcing. It is also less comprehensive than official figures, but economists use informal channels to provide early indicators of expected trends than standard economic data.

Oxford Economy’s British economist Andrew Goodwin said the recovery had “upped another gear” after the data accelerated strongly after the relaxation of restrictions in mid-April. He said he is expecting a 6% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, but is thinking of a possible upward revision to “a level far higher than the consensus expected” due to the recent positive signals.

