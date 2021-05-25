



The US Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday that it would appeal a court ruling accusing former US Attorney General William Barr of former US Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the report. 2019 special advocate on then-President Donald Trump, a move Congress Democrats opposed.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had given the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a ruling she rendered earlier this month that criticized Barr for publicly summarizing the report of 2019 Special Advocate Robert Mueller.

As part of her ruling, she ordered the release of a related internal memo that Barr said he relied on in deciding how to handle the Mueller report.

The Justice Department said in Monday’s court file that it would only appeal certain aspects of Jackson’s May 3 decision.

The ministry said it would not oppose the publication of an introductory section of the internal memo at issue in the case, while adding that the rest of the memo should not be made public as it referred to a “decision-making process”.

On May 14, a group of U.S. Senate Democrats urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland not to appeal Jackson’s decision, saying in a letter that Barr’s actions must be exposed quickly.

“To be clear, these false statements predated your confirmation as attorney general, but the ministry you now head has the responsibility to correct them,” the letter said.

The special advocate’s April 2019 report describes 10 episodes in which Trump attempted to fire the special advocate, limit the scope of his investigation, or otherwise interfere with the investigation.

Mueller stopped before concluding that Trump committed the crime of obstructing justice, but also did not exonerate him of wrongdoing, leaving Barr or Congress the opportunity to take action against the president republican.

Before publicly releasing Mueller’s report, Barr sent a letter to congressional leaders and held a press conference that summarized Mueller’s findings. Many Democrats accused Barr of twisting Mueller’s conclusions in order to change the public narrative at the time.

Jackson validated this point of view in his scathing May 3 decision. She said Barr twisted the Mueller report in her letter to Congress and ordered the release of a 2019 legal memorandum to a government accountability group.

The judge said the memorandum, prepared for Barr as he reviewed his decision, could not be considered a protected attorney-client communication.

In his ruling, Jackson called the memo a “strategic” document, concluding that Barr had reached a predetermined conclusion not to accuse Trump of obstructing justice.

His decision came in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a liberal watchdog group.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos