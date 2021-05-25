UK, India strengthens trade deal negotiations: CityAM





International Trade Minister Liz Truss will begin a 14-week consultation with companies on what needs to be prioritized in the near future to begin the UK-India trade negotiations.

Truss said the British are shooting “starting with a free trade agreement with India” before official negotiations began later this year.

Read more: Truss: There will be a’very long turnaround’ in the UK-Australian trade deal.

The UK-India trade relationship was worth 23 billion won in 2019, but the government wants to double this number by 2030.

The Ministry of International Trade said it will aim to open up the Indian market to UK financial and legal services while focusing on tariff cuts on British goods such as cars and Scotch whiskey, while negotiators will focus on cutting tariffs on British goods such as cars and Scotch whiskey.

“We want an agreement that will help us build a greener, more innovative and service-driven economy that will open up new areas of the industry in the future and provide high-paid jobs across the United States,” Truss said.

This deal will be one of the first negotiated deals since Brexit.

Negotiators are currently dealing with Australia, New Zealand and the United States, and the Australian deal is expected to be concluded next.

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors think tank, said trade negotiations in India were “not likely to be quick and easy.”

Read more: UK will cut tariffs on Australian imports to zero by mid-2030s under trade agreement

“Since professional services companies are looking for a way to deal with Brexit, these negotiations could be an opportunity for the UK to support legal and financial services companies better access to India’s huge markets,” he said.

“But India is eager to build its qualifications as a manufacturing hub, but it may not want to induce too much competition in the high value-added services industry and it may seek to improve worker access to the UK.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos