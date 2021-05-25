Ads push for reopening of Canada-U.S. Border





DETROIT A man takes the airwaves to call on the White House to open the Canadian border.

Because the border is still closed, I lost my job, one woman can be heard say in an ad that ran in three cities across the country, including Detroit.

The announcement calls on President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reopen the Canada-U.S. Border.

President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau, my fiancee and I are separated by your closed border. It’s just a policy for you, but it’s a prison for us, the woman continues in the ad.

The ad aired in Buffalo, New York, Detroit and Washington State.

I got calls from an attorney in Cleveland who sent in $ 1,000. I got a call from a guy in Illinois. I’ve received a lot of calls from Canada, said John Adams, who runs the open border ads.

Adams is behind the ads. He has a second home on Vancouver Island, on the west coast. He ran over 130 ads for just $ 2,700.

The only way Justin Trudeau and the government will not see these ads is to do so, Adams said, placing his hands on his face.

Jokes aside not being able to cross has been a major issue for Michiganders like Nina Pirrone who has a home on Lake Huron on the Canadian side with erosion damage.

Myself and the other Americans who have property there are realizing the situation. We don’t want to go out there and have a party or whatever. We just want to check out our property, Pirrone said.

The border closure is still in effect, extended for a month, as Michigan and Ontario have struggled to reduce cases of COVID-19. But Adams thinks he got the ear of the government, or at least some people.

I guarantee you by Friday that they’ll say everyone saw or heard about it and might not even see them, but they will hear about it, which is even better, he says.

Adams says the US portion of this ad campaign is over, but he hopes to start running the ads in Canada around the Ambassador Bridge very soon.

