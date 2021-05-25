UK Kick Begins Preparing for Trade Negotiations with India





Trade Minister Liz Truss began preparing for trade negotiations with India today and began a 14-week consultation to seek public and corporate views.

The UK wants a deal that can break down business and trade barriers with India’s 2 trillion economy and 1.4 billion consumer markets. This includes exempting tariffs of up to 150% on whiskey and 125% on British-made cars.

The broader input of consumers and businesses across all sectors will help the UK create high value-added jobs nationwide by closing deals that include close collaboration in forward-looking industries such as science, technology and services. Official negotiations are expected to begin later this year.

The UK also aims to increase its UK status as an international service hub by making it easier for service companies to operate in the Indian market. Young people who are highly connected with India’s growing middle-income population will make the UK a target consumer of outstanding types of goods and services.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

It started with a free trade agreement with India, the world’s largest democratic country, the fifth largest economy, a country with a population of 1.4 billion and a huge market for British goods such as whiskey, cars and services.

We want a consensus to help build a greener, more innovative and more service-led economy that will open up new areas of the industry in the future and provide high-paid jobs across the country.

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena said:

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and we share a lot in common, so are our natural partners.

Trade deals break down barriers, allowing British companies to sell their products in India and get more investment, better jobs, higher wages, more choices, and lower prices here.

Before negotiations begin, the UK and India must complete the pre-negotiation scoping phase, which is a period of engagement with business and public. The open consultations, running through August 31, will include a questionnaire that collects information from participants about their experiences and priorities when doing business with India.

The consultation launched a 2030 roadmap that will provide a framework for UK-India relations under the agreed ETP (Enhanced Trade Partnership) at a virtual meeting between Prime Minister and PM Modi on May 4th.

Background trade between the UK and India is about 23 billion in 2019, with the two countries wanting to double by 2030. In India and the UK, nearly half a million jobs are supported by each other’s investments in the economy. The Enhanced Trade Partnership provides immediate opportunities for UK companies in India across industries such as food and beverage and life sciences by improving market access. Non-tariff barriers for fruits and medical devices are reduced, allowing businesses to export more products to India. DIT consults extensively across its network of businesses, representative bodies and trade associations, working with members and partners of all departmental trade advisory groups to explore the broadest perspectives that can inform a negotiating position before commencing trade negotiations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos