Some Yemenis fight for US visas even after travel ban endsExBulletin





Hatem al-Showaiter with his daughter, then 3 1/2, in Djibouti. She is now 7 1/2.

BEIRUT When the US government offered Hatem al-Showaiter and his wife, Reema, the opportunity to emigrate from Yemen to America in 2017, they decided to risk everything to get there.

To obtain passports, they made a grueling journey with their then 3-year-old daughter through the front lines in Yemen’s long civil war. Then, to process their family’s visas, they were tasked with going to the United States Embassy in Djibouti, some 270 miles across the Red Sea. The US Embassy in Yemen has been closed since 2015.

To raise funds for their trip to Djibouti $ 8,000, far more than they could afford, they sold a dental clinic they owned. When that wasn’t enough, they borrowed from friends.

There were reasons for hope.

But now, almost four years later, that hope is largely gone. The Showaiters still live in Yemen. They are among thousands of people who won a US government lottery, but were subsequently denied entry to the United States due to the 2017 travel ban imposed by the Trump administration, which targeted citizens of Yemen and several other Muslim or African majority countries.

On the first day of his term, President Biden repealed the ban, calling it a “stain” on American national consciousness. But his administration is still denying entry to some of the most vulnerable people affected by the ban, such as the Showaiters.

Legal constraints

The family’s hometown of Taiz has been devastated and they have become destitute since being promised a better life in the United States. Showaiter, 36, says he spends nights listening to the shells that sometimes land near his home. “Stray bombs hit residential areas,” he told NPR, speaking through an internet connection he had to travel over a mile to find. “They killed children. It’s our daily life.”

In 2017, Showaiters were invited to apply for the US Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which grants up to 50,000 visas to people from countries under-represented in the US immigrant population. Candidates often come from poor countries or war zones.

The Showaiter family received an invitation for an interview at the US Embassy in Djibouti for October 31, 2017. At that time, the Trump administration’s travel ban was in place. When Showaiter visited the embassy on that date, he said officials took the family’s passports and he received a piece of paper, seen by NPR, telling them to check their visa status. online.

Anwar Alsaeedi stands with her children, Nada, 9, and Mazeen, 6, in the capital of Yemen, Sana'a.

Showaiter says the embassy never contacted him again. When the family tried to enter in person, they were not allowed to enter.

After five months of waiting, they could no longer afford to stay in Djibouti. Because the US Embassy still had their passports, he says they obtained emergency travel documents from the Yemen consulate to return to Yemen.

The U.S. Embassy in Djibouti and the State Department tell NPR they cannot discuss individual cases because visa records are confidential under U.S. law.

Biden’s repeal of the ban means many people with other types of visas can reapply or have their cases reassessed. But these do not include the thousands of diversity visa recipients whose visas expired during the ban. Their only option, the administration says, is to return to the lottery where they can spend years applying and never be selected.

Alsaeedi's daughters, Nada, then 6, and Mazeen, then 3, on a plane from Aden, Yemen, to Djibouti in 2017. They and their family traveled there in the hope of complete the process to obtain visas that would give them new life in the United States. but were turned away due to the Trump administration's travel ban.

“Instead of restoring the unique opportunity that is the diversity visa, President Biden dusted off Trump’s ‘closed’ sign and locked the door behind him,” says Manar Waheed, an American Union lawyer civil liberties who worked to highlight the situation.

In a written statement, a State Department official told NPR that the law provides that diversity visas can only be issued in the same fiscal year in which applicants are selected under the lottery program. Under current law, expired visas cannot be reinstated.

“We are constrained in several ways by US law or applicable regulations,” says the official.

But Waheed argues that the administration may seek to change or circumvent the law. For example, it could offer people such as Showaiter and his family humanitarian parole, which allows foreign nationals to come to the United States for a temporary period due to an urgent humanitarian reason.

She says once in the United States, people like the Showaiters could explore options to stay legally.

“The Biden administration could do that, given the incredible wrong of the bans and the fact that people won a literal lottery and then were turned down because of bans that this administration said were discriminatory, wrong, unconstitutional.” , said Waheed.

“We don’t know what to do”

“Our lives have been destroyed by what happened,” Anwar Alsaeedi, 43, told NPR by telephone from Yemen’s capital, Sana’a. “I really have no hope that my family can get over it here. There is nothing in Yemen now.”

Alsaeedi spent 16 years applying for the Diversity Visa Lottery. His efforts paid off in 2017. Like the Showaiter family, Alsaeedi and his family were invited to visit the US Embassy in Djibouti to process their visas.

Alsaeedi, his pregnant wife, Reem, and their two young children crossed the front lines to travel from Sanaa to Aden. Houthi militias interrogated the family for hours, accusing Alsaeedi of trying to defect on the other side.

“All the while there were fighter jets flying above us and war around us,” he says.

Alsaeedi says the family sold everything they owned, including a small plot of land and Reem’s jewelry. Like the Showaiters, they borrowed money from friends, promising to pay them back once they set up a new life in the United States.

Based on the experience of others who had obtained diversity visas, Alsaeedi expected the interview at the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti to be a final step before traveling to the States. -United. Instead, he says, the investigating officer simply handed him a letter that NPR reviewed saying the family’s visas had been denied due to Presidential Proclamation 9645, Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from Yemen. and by the way.

“Why call us? Why make us pay the costs of the maintenance, the test, the trip to Djibouti and go through all the routine, to refuse us at the very end?” Alsaeedi asks.

The Alsaeedis waited weeks in Djibouti, hoping the US Supreme Court would overturn the travel ban. When that didn’t happen, they had no choice but to make a dangerous journey back to Sana’a.

Having hardly any more savings, they had to return by sea. About 27 hours after the boat trip began, Reem miscarried.

Before leaving Sana’a, Alsaeedi had to give up his job as a bank teller. Since his return, it has been impossible to regain the post. These days he sometimes works as a day laborer, assisting another construction worker as he knows little about construction.

Prior to their lottery victory, he says, the family was financially stable. Now, Alsaeedi says he had to remove his children from the private school they attended because he could no longer afford school fees. The family avoids buying expensive food such as meat. And he still has to repay his loans.

Alsaeedi was hoping his family would finally get visas when Biden lifted Trump’s travel ban. With renewed vigor, he and others in his stead mounted an online campaign, tweeting the President’s thanks and calls to reinstate their visas, with the hashtag #I_Want_My_Miracle_Back.

Then the administration announced that it would not consider applicants whose diversity visas expired during Trump’s ban.

“Our situation is devastating,” says Alsaeedi. “We don’t know what to do.”

With no alternatives, he says he will continue to write calls on Twitter, hoping someone pays attention.

