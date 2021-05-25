Food Brands Challenge Deforestation Regulations In UK Environmental Law | Deforestation





A trade association representing leading food suppliers questioned the need for a new regulation to protect forests abroad that will come ahead of Congress in an environmental bill on Wednesday.

The delayed bill would include provisions for UK-based companies to deeply scrutinize their supply chain and ensure that there are no links to illegally harvested land abroad.

This is the first time these due diligence requirements have been introduced into British law, and activists and some companies welcome the change. Similar regulations are planned in the EU.

However, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, companies and trade associations representing home brands have said that the requirements are too burdensome, costs rise or may not work.

US-based giant Cargill, which is linked to Amazon’s deforestation, said it would cost the government more. There is a risk of not being able to overcome due diligence sufficiently. [issues with traceability of goods] Without compromising supply chain resilience and efficiency with associated cost impacts.

Some agricultural and food industry trade agencies have questioned the fines proposed in the new legislation, such as fines for companies violating the requirements.

In response, the Seed Crushers and Petroleum Processors Association (SCOPA), which represents soybean and palm oil companies, said in response: We are not satisfied with the threat of fines imposed on companies violating this law. As long as such a violation cannot be deliberately or deliberately defined in any way, the company may be penalized even if it does its best to comply.

The International Meat Trade Association (IMTA), which includes JBS and Minerva, a Brazilian meat company involved in deforestation in the Amazon, answered the’I don’t know’ question in a consultation on environmental legislation. The UK to force businesses to use forestry dangerous goods imported from illegally harvested land abroad.

IMTA also questioned the need for fines and asked: Have you considered an incentive-based approach rather than focusing on fines?

In its response to the threat of fines, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) said: Responses to shareholders; It cannot be underestimated how harmless the fines or reprimands imposed by the government can be.

Representing farm suppliers in the UK, the AIC has also warned of rising costs and urged the government to first recognize and cooperate with existing measures and initiatives in place.

The Chilled Foods Association (CFA) also asked if due diligence was necessary, saying it was done as early as possible, and said public reporting was already being challenged internally by many members.

Sam Lawson, founder of the campaign group Earthsight that got FoI responses, said: Large corporations operating in the tropics claim to take deforestation issues seriously, but these associations are taking a lukewarm response to the law. They want to trust the government to do the right thing. However, they have shown over and over again that they are unbelievable. Teeth must be given to this law.

He collated responses questioning the requirements with some companies that adopted the bill. Unilever, Nestle and the UK retail consortium responded to the deal by urging ministers to strengthen laws banning all imports related to deforestation.

A spokesperson for Cargill said: Cargill is committed to transforming its agricultural supply chain to a state where there is no deforestation and transition through prioritized supply chain policies and time-limited action plans. We welcome and support the UK’s interest and commitment to due diligence in forestry risk products. We believe the complexity of the challenge requires careful consideration of the most appropriate smart tool combinations that will contribute to solving the root cause of the challenge. To this end, participation and dialogue with the producing countries where the need for this challenge and capacity-building is most desperate is paramount.

SCOPA’s Secretary General Angela Bowden said: SCOPA is not looking for a way to pacify this proposed bill. [our] All members currently have a strong due diligence system and report it publicly. All laws must be enforceable and therefore must recognize the complexity of the commodity supply chain and encourage partnerships with producing countries to achieve sustainable change in the supply chain. Without this, there is a risk of losing relations with high-risk areas, which not only harms third-party suppliers, but also harms our goals of addressing deforestation risks and supporting sustainable production.

An IMTA spokesman said: IMTA responded to government advice on due diligence for forestry dangerous goods. We support the governments that are seeing this initiative and have called for full participation and cooperation with the supply chain to ensure that policy recommendations accordingly can be as effective as possible.

The AIC said it did not object to fines or the bill’s due diligence requirements. If a business in the supply chain knowingly supplies illegally procured products, sanctions are correct, but AIC makes it clear that the process must be robust and fair. The AIC position is that the proposed legislation should be based on the UK Roundtable on Sustainable Legumes. [oil] And the UK Global Resources Initiative were pioneers in due diligence law.

Karin Goodburn, Director of CFA, said: Challenging in our industry means being broadly reviewed and audited. Our members already report on CSR/sustainability to their retail customers. To do so directly to the government, the data is redundant. The type of due diligence performed as standard in our sector goes beyond the currently legally mandated approach and depends on retail customer requirements.

