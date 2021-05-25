Dedicated government team to protect researchers’ work from hostile activities





A new dedicated team has been formed within the government to provide advice to researchers on how to protect their work from hostile activities to ensure that international cooperation is carried out safely and safely.

The new Research Collaboration Advice Team (RCAT) within the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will promote government advice on security-related topics such as export controls, cybersecurity and intellectual property protection. We will ensure that researchers’ work is protected and the UK research sector remains open and safe.

The government is committed to helping the UK’s leading scientists, researchers and businesses take full advantage of the tremendous benefits they can obtain from working with overseas partners. Last month, we identified a link with Horizon Europe, the world’s largest joint research program, worth about 95 billion over the next decade.

The RCAT team will help researchers make the most of cooperation while protecting themselves from those trying to compromise Britain’s national security. Failure to confirm these behaviors could leave the UK vulnerable to destruction, unfair leverage and espionage. Threats to science and research, particularly the theft, misuse, or exploitation of intellectual property by hostile actors, are growing, evolving, and complex.

The team responds to requests from UK universities that have identified a potential risk in their current project or proposal. Advisors also actively approach research institutions to assist in implementing the advice and guidance already provided.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Keeping the country safe is the primary responsibility of all governments, and it is essential that we do everything we can to support the outstanding scientists and researchers who pursue our ambition to become a global scientific powerhouse.

This new team will give universities and institutions access to up-to-date advice on safe working with international partners and safeguarding those who want to harm the UK.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

The UK is home to some of the world’s leading scientists and researchers. Their critical work over the past year to combat the pandemic shows how important it is to create an open and safe environment for pioneering research.

Researchers should take precautions when working together internationally, and this new team will support them as we solidify our position as a science powerhouse.

The new team’s leadership is in Manchester, with advisors scattered across the UK.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of actions taken by the government to keep the UK safe from hostile activity. Last month, the National Security and Investment Act gained royal consent by strengthening the UK’s ability to investigate and intervene in potentially hostile mergers and acquisitions and other types of transactions that could threaten national security. The UK’s judging powers have been expanded to include assets such as intellectual property as well as companies.

Last year, the government supported Universities UK (UUK) to issue guidance on security-related risk management within international cooperation. This is a trusted research campaign funded by the government in 2019 by the National Center for Infrastructure Protection and the National Center for Cybersecurity, which helps UK universities and research institutions make informed decisions about international cooperation and associated risks. It is after I started.

Professor Julia Buckingham, president of the University of England, said:

International collaboration is at the heart of good research, it brings great benefits to the UK and helps us to be recognized as a global science powerhouse. We are responsible for ensuring that cooperation is safe and secure, and universities take this responsibility very seriously.

The work of this new team, along with UUK’s guidance on risk management of internationalization, as well as the expert advice and support provided by this team, will help the public to feel confident in our research cooperation. We particularly welcome the creation of a single point of contact for the government that will be based on recommendations from UK universities and will provide valuable insights to institutions and researchers.

New team recruitment starts this week.

