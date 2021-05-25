Can American aid make Honduras more livable? Group tries to slow out migrationExBulletin





An anti-violence mural on the wall of a street in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. The Biden administration has pledged $ 4 billion to tackle the root causes of emigration from Central America. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

In Rivera Hernandez, one of the most violent neighborhoods in one of the most violent countries in the Americas, a young Honduran explains the circumstances of the cold-blooded murder of his little brother by a street gang three years ago .

Sitting in the living room he shares with a naughty rooster, he agrees to tell his story if his family is not identified. He said his brother took a shortcut through rival gang territory to get to the bus stop or visit his girlfriend with tragic consequences.

“For them, control of the territory is everything,” he said. “And whoever encroaches on their territory, the solution is to kill them. I think that’s what happened to my brother.”

No one has been arrested, as is the case with so many crimes in Rivera Hernandez, where warring gangs impose invisible borders along muddy streets and terrorize residents with impunity. It’s here that a prominent Christian-based nonprofit, the Association for a Fairer Society known by its Spanish acronym, ASJ helps solve unsolved murders.

The ASJ is one of many non-governmental organizations working in the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to fight the serious social ills that push migrants north to the US border. The Biden administration has pledged $ 4 billion to tackle the root causes of emigration from Central America. Some of that aid may go to groups like ASJ, which was hampered by a loss of funding when the Trump administration halted foreign aid to Honduras.

Members of the military and civilian police stand in a corner of Tegucigalpa. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

An ASJ program called Peace and Justice sends in teams of three an investigator, a lawyer and a psychologist to help victims of crime and to solve murders that the police can’t or won’t solve. The case of the Honduran man’s younger brother gave ASJ hope for justice because there was an eyewitness.

“He told me everything that had happened,” continued the big brother. “He said at the start that they hit my brother in the head with a pistol. He thought it would be just a beating, not a shootout. But when they got around the corner, another guy took the shot. pistol and shot him in the head. “

Typically, eyewitnesses are afraid to report crimes due to reprisals from gangs and lack of confidence in the police and the courts. In this case ASJ employed a retired police investigator named Jose, he asked to omit his last name for his protection which convinced the witness to testify under extraordinary protection.

“So that the witness cannot be identified, we disguise his voice,” said Jose. “They’re wearing black clothes, gloves and boots, hat and ski goggles. When we’re done with them, you can’t tell if it’s male or female, girl or boy. “

As part of the ASJ Peace and Justice Project, eyewitnesses are dressed in black so they can testify against murder suspects sitting in the courtroom, and their voices are disguised. Hide ASJ caption

switch legend ASJ

ASJ

The masked witness sits inside a glazed wooden booth which is rolled into the courtroom so that the killer can be identified in front of a judge.

The witness protection program, partially funded by the United States, has been a huge success, according to an independent academic study conducted four years ago. In the violent neighborhoods of Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula where teams were assigned, homicides dropped sharply as arrests and convictions of gang murderers escalated.

“It’s a pilot program that says it’s possible in Honduras, even in the poorest and most violent neighborhoods, you can catch these guys and you can stop them from killing more people,” Kurt Alan Ver said. Beek, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of ASJ. He’s a gangly sociologist from Chicago who has lived in Honduras for three decades.

The question for the Biden administration is whether programs like this can improve conditions enough to convince people to stop fleeing Honduras? Ver Beek thinks it’s possible.

Kurt Alan Ver Beek, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Association for a More Just Society, has lived in Honduras for three decades. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

“Most of the cases where we work, people don’t leave. A lot of them stay in their same neighborhood because they’re not that scared,” he said. “We are trying to show that it is possible, and that it could be extended, and that there are good cops, good prosecutors and good judges, and that the system could work.”

The US goal of improving conditions in Central America suffered a major setback in 2019 when President Trump cut millions of dollars in foreign aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. He said these countries are not doing enough to support his immigration program.

The ASJ witness protection program was forced to withdraw from five communities; today they only work in two.

“And at the end of the day, we see that some of the neighborhoods in Tegucigalpa that we pulled out of are now some of the more violent neighborhoods in Tegucigalpa,” Ver Beek said. “When our presence left, things got out of hand.”

A man cleans a roof as the sun sets over the besieged neighborhood of Pedregal in Tegucigalpa. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

His organization now has to reapply for the grants, and if they are repaid, they hope they can rehire laid-off staff.

The Association for a Fairer Society has other programs that attempt to strengthen good governance in Honduras by eliminating corrupt police officers, improving public education and exposing dishonest bureaucrats.

But solving these entrenched structural problems is a gigantic challenge. Even the ASJ has been criticized by civil society organizations for being too closely aligned with the government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The president, in office since 2014, has been charged with electoral fraud, theft of public funds and conspiracy with his brother Tony, a convicted felon, in a case of drug smuggling and money laundering in the United States.

“I respect the ASJ, but they don’t give me confidence because they are very allied with the Honduran government, which is practically a dictatorship,” said Padre Melo, a Jesuit priest and frequently critic of the government.

Father Ismael Moreno, better known as Padre Melo, is a Jesuit priest and frequently critic of the government. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

To this criticism, Ver Beek replied, “You cannot create your own private police and courts. If you want justice, you have to make the public system work.”

A State Department official, who asked not to be identified because that person did not have permission to speak publicly about U.S.-funded programs, said ASJ’s work focused on criminal justice and official corruption “is absolutely part of the solution”.

But high-level corruption and street gangs like MS-13 and Barrio 18 are just a few of the factors that push Hondurans to the United States. Many migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border say they lost everything in the hurricanes that hit the north coast last November, and left in despair because there was not enough to eat.

A path winds its way to farms nestled on the edge of Honduran territory where local smugglers meet migrants in Guatemala. Tomas Ayuso for NPR .

rock legend Tomas Ayuso for NPR

Tomas Ayuso for NPR

“Life is hard in Honduras because there is no work,” said Ersy Josue Oliva, a national police detective who works with the ASJ to bring the murderers to justice. “So how can I say this program will reduce migration? I can’t say that.”

No one knows if Biden’s crusade to save Central America will work one way or another. But what is undeniable is that the witness protection program has helped bring justice to a family.

“They have not all been convicted, but the trigger is in prison,” says Rivera Hernandez’s older brother. “To a certain extent, it gives me peace.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos