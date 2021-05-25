Tech-Led Stock Futures Rise As Bitcoin Falls





U.S. equity futures rose, putting indexes on course for a second day of gains led by tech companies, while bitcoin prices edged down after a period of volatile trading.

S&P 500 Broad Index futures rose 0.4%, while blue chip futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.6%, putting tech stocks on track to rise after the opening bell, a day after leading wider markets higher.

Stocks surged to start the week, as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped allay fears that rising inflation could dampen growth or prompt the central bank to suddenly tighten policy.

The comments we’ve had from Fed speakers have told the market exactly what they want to hear: that they aren’t concerned about the inflation data and that hasn’t changed their plan to be very careful. said Hugh Gimber, strategist at JP Morgan Asset. Management.

Bitcoin prices edged down after several days of whipsaw trading for the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin fell 4.8% to $ 37,120 late Monday afternoon. Investors felt reassured during the recent episode that more traditional asset classes were not affected by volatile Bitcoin trading, Gimber said.

With all the volatility we’ve experienced, it’s encouraging to see that larger markets are still focused on economic fundamentals, he said.

Investors are awaiting data on the US real estate market, which is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET. The data should show that sales of newly built homes cooled in April amid high prices and tight inventories. Economists expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET to show a double-digit annual increase for the fourth consecutive month.

In pre-market commerce, Moderna rose 2.7% after the drugmaker said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective in children aged 12 to 17.

Lordstown Motors plunged nearly 13% after the electric truck startup said it faced higher-than-expected costs and cut its production forecast for 2021. AutoZone gained nearly 2% after the Sales of auto parts retailers exceeded expectations.

U.S. consumer confidence data for May is also expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, led by its technology sector which jumped 1.7%.

German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen jumped almost 16% after welcoming a takeover bid from counterpart Vonovia that would create Europe’s largest residential real estate group, with a combined market capitalization of around $ 45 billion , or about $ 55 billion. Vonovia shares fell more than 4%.

Swedes Sinch rose nearly 4% after the Softbank-backed software company said it raised more than $ 1 billion through a stock issue.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.4%, its biggest one-day move since October, bringing it to its highest closing level in three months. Spirits giant Kweichow Moutai, mainland China’s most valuable stock, jumped 6%. The national currency rose 0.2% to 6.41 yuan per dollar, its highest level in three years.

Chinese officials have expressed concerns in recent days over rising prices for commodities such as iron ore and copper, which has helped allay investor concerns about inflation, said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 1.8%.

Brent crude oil, the world’s benchmark for oil, fell 0.4% to $ 68.07 a barrel. Gold, a typical hedge against inflation, fell 0.1% to $ 1,883 per troy ounce.

Yields on US government bonds have fallen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note fell to 1.591% from 1.608% on Monday. Yields move inversely with prices.

Recent comments from the Federal Reserve have helped ease fears that rising inflation could stall growth. Photo: Xinhua / Zuma Press

—Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Will Horner at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

