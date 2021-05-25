UK government borrowings declined in April as Covid closures eased. Government borrowing





The UK is on a stronger-than-expected recovery during the third blockade, limiting government borrowings in April to less than 32 billion, reaching a record high of 16 billion a year ago.

As part of the economy resumes and businesses adapt to Covid restrictions, tax revenues have improved from a year ago and spending on the government’s afterlife plan has declined, the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said.

The Treasury Department’s independent economic forecaster Cain’s Office of Budgeting Responsibility said in March that it expected April borrowings to be 39 billion won, more than 20 percent more than the total 31.7 billion estimated by ONS.

However, spending on health measures to limit the impact of Covid-19, as well as wage guarantees to prevent a significant rise in unemployment during the sharpest recession in over 300 years, meant the deficit was three times higher than the April level. . 2019.

Britain’s debt was 2.17 trillion at the end of April 2021, about 98.5% of GDP, the highest since the 99.5% recorded in March 1962.

Research economist Isabel Stockton at the Institute for Financial Research said: The growth prospects for 2021 have increased substantially in recent months, and if realized, they will provide more tax revenues for the current fiscal year. The average of recent forecasts for this year’s growth is now 6.5%, significantly higher than the 4.0% OBR forecast used in the March budget.

British chief economist Samuel Tombs at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics said public finances are healing faster than expected due to the resilience of the labor market.

Meanwhile, total central government expenditure was $95.9 billion, less than the expected OBR of 98.8 billion, mainly because the expected debt interest payment was 1.8 billion less than expected as a result of a smaller-than-expected rise in the retail price index last month. said.

He worries about institutions that rely on government spending to support their day-to-day work, and official estimates of Whitehall Department Spending found that officials continued to run short of spending relative to their allotted budget.

Some analysts say improvements in recent months could leave around 20 billion underperformed this year’s OBR forecast, and that it could be even more if GDP growth recovers, as the Bank of England predicted at around 7% this year.

Tombs said the Treasury’s ability to increase spending beyond its current budget will depend on the magnitude of the long-term impact on potential GDP from the recent recession.

Given that the unemployment rate remains low, he said, it should be less scarred than since the past recession, but we are still seeing significant costs in the form of declining investments and unprecedented churn of non-British people, he said.

Therefore, we believe OBR’s judgment that the long-term potential GDP will be about 3% lower than in other cases is correct.

For now, it is questionable whether the general will not only be able to scrap the planned tax increase, but will also enjoy low forecasts for borrowing.

Michal Stelmach, KPMG’s senior economist, said the government spent 3 billion less in April, consistent with employment declines to around 3.7 million.

From the beginning of this year, the number of claimants has been largely uniform, suggesting that those who are leaving have so far had great success in being reabsorbed into the labor market, he said.

Howard Archer, senior economic adviser at EY Item Club, said there will be significant corrections to the data as ONS consolidates amortization estimates for various government-sponsored loan plans. OBR expects this to be around 27.2 billion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: In the budget, I set out the steps I take to keep public finances on a sustainable basis by controlling debt in the medium term.

But we also need to focus on driving a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. That’s why the government is continuing a comprehensive package of assistance to help businesses and workers get back to work, and the evidence shows that our job plans are working.

