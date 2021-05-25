Inflation-fixated markets may ignore tech tensions between the U.S. and China





Chinese and American flags outside an American company building in Beijing, China on January 21, 2021.

Tingshu Wang | Reuterss

While investors have been concerned about rising prices, an upsurge in US-China tensions could surprise investors, BlackRock warns.

The BlackRock Investment Institute said in a report on Monday that its proprietary geopolitical risk indicator fell to its lowest in four years, with investors focusing more on inflation and economic recovery than on geopolitics.

This marks a shift in focus from trade tensions between the United States and China or a nuclear attack in North Korea, both of which have rocked markets in recent years.

“The gauge has hovered in negative territory this year … which means investor attention to geopolitical risk is below the average for the past four years,” the report said. “As a result, geopolitical shocks could surprise investors more than usual.”

Flare-ups in geopolitical risk could have a disproportionate impact when markets least expect it.

BlackRock Investment Institute

One of the main risks that markets might overlook is the separation, or “decoupling”, of the world’s two largest tech economies. Analysts noted that US President Joe Biden has continued his predecessor’s firm stance on China “by focusing on critical technologies,” while Beijing prioritizes technology self-sufficiency.

“We see a high likelihood that the decoupling of the US and Chinese technology sectors will accelerate in scale and scope, despite relatively little attention” given to the risks posed by the separation of Chinese and US technology, according to the report.

BlackRock’s geopolitical risk indicator is calculated using two metrics. One is a computerized rating system for positive and negative mentions of geopolitical risks in brokerage reports and financial news reports. The second measure is a model of the potential one-month impact of geopolitical events on global assets.

The two measures are then combined to create an index. A positive reading, close to one, indicates that the market performance matches the model prediction for the reaction to geopolitical risks. A negative reading indicates that the markets are moving in the opposite direction from what the model predicts.

Although BlackRock did not disclose the exact level of the index, the investment institute said on Monday that the indicator turned negative this year for the first time since 2017, meaning that investors’ attention on geopolitical risks fell below the average for the past four years.

BlackRock is the world’s largest fund manager, with approximately $ 8.7 trillion in assets under management. The Wall Street giant’s investment institute conducts proprietary research for clients and portfolio managers.

According to BlackRock, the indicator’s three most likely geopolitical risks are:

Separation of US and Chinese tech industries – A major cyberattack – Political crisis in emerging markets due to countries’ inability to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Number four is rising US-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, an autonomous island that Beijing considers part of its territory. The institute does not expect a “military confrontation” against Taiwan this year, but said the tensions pose a “significant risk in the medium to long term.”

Market forecast

The growing technological rivalry between the United States and China means that the two governments will invest more in the industry, which makes it “essential to invest in these two poles of global growth,” BlackRock analysts said.

In a separate report, they set out their expectations for market reactions to other geopolitical risks.

For example, the BlackRock Investment Institute expects the Chinese yuan to weaken if the separation of US and Chinese tech companies accelerates. Analysts predict that the US dollar will strengthen and US utility stocks will decline in the event of a major cyberattack, and Latin American consumer staples stocks will rise in the event of a political crisis in emerging markets.

Learn more about China on CNBC Pro

Global stock indices have climbed this year as major economies scramble to raise vaccination rates and resume operations. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, an indicator of fear in the US market, has fallen about 19% so far this year.

In the short term, BlackRock said it was justified for markets to focus more on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the inflation outlook.

But they warned that “surges in geopolitical risk could have a disproportionate impact when markets least expect it.”

