Biden orders US to develop options for Belarus response





President Joe Biden said he applauded the European Union’s efforts to impose economic sanctions on Belarus for the forced landing of a Ryanair Holdings Plc airliner and the arrest of a dissident journalist, and ordered his team to “develop appropriate options” to hold managers accountable.

“The withdrawal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, is a direct affront to international standards,” Biden said in a statement Monday evening, adding that the United States condemned the act ” in the strongest possible terms ”.

European Union leaders asked the European Commission hours earlier to propose adding Belarusian officials to an existing sanctions list, as well as developing broader measures to penalize entire sectors of the country’s economy. country. The sanctions could target the financial interests of President Alexander Lukashenko and his relatives and associates, as well as businesses, according to an EU official who described the effort on condition of anonymity.

WATCH: European Union leaders have started the process of adding additional sanctions against Belarus.

The plane was traveling between two EU Member States, Greece and Lithuania.

Biden added in the statement that he welcomed the demand for sanctions and had “asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold those responsible accountable, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners and International organisations”.

U.S. trade with Belarus was only about $ 112 million in 2020, according to the US Census Bureau.

EU aligns sanctions, imposes flight blockade on Belarus

Separately, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Monday.

“Mr. Sullivan has made it clear that the United States, in coordination with the EU and other allies and partners, will hold the Lukashenko regime to account,” NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

Capitol Hill lawmakers on Monday urged Biden to order the Federal Aviation Administration to ban U.S. planes from entering Belarusian airspace after the episode, in which an airliner on an Athens-Vilnius flight with Pratasevich on board was forced to land in Belarus.

“In an effort to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, we urge you to ban all US airlines from entering Belarusian airspace and encourage our allies and partners to do the same,” said the Senate Judicial Chairman Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, and Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, wrote in a letter to Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement Monday evening that the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration “are working closely with the State Department and other U.S. agencies to understand precisely what happened and what steps might be needed to continue flying. public safe. “

Lukashenko has been the leader of Belarus since shortly after the country declared its independence from the crumbling Soviet Union in 1991. It enjoys wide support from the Kremlin and the Pratasevich episode could cast doubt on them. shots of summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting could take place as early as next month, around Biden’s planned visits to the UK and Belgium for G7, EU and NATO gatherings, and is likely to be held in Geneva, NBC reported on Monday. News.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested earlier today that Russia’s support for Belarus is unlikely to ruin a possible summit, noting that Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a planning call earlier today. Psaki said the United States would “not hold back on areas of concern to us” if the meeting goes through.

