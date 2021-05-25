British and EU trade in the first quarter declined 23% as Brexit and Covid hit a blow | International trade





Britain’s trade with the EU has declined by nearly a quarter compared to three years ago, when Brexit and Covid-19 cessation hit exports in early 2021, and official figures show that China has replaced Germany as the largest single-import market. .

The National Statistical Office said that the total trade in goods, including imports and exports with EU countries, declined 23.1% in the first three months of this year compared to the first quarter of 2018, before the epidemic began and before Brexit uncertainty appeared.

Trade with countries outside the EU declined 0.8% over the same period, reflecting the impact of new border inspections on continental exports under the Brexit Agreement agreed between the Boris Johnsons government and Brussels.

In a report released six months after the end of the transitional agreement with the European Union to assess the epidemic and its impact on trade in Brexit, ONS found evidence of disruption when new trade relations began as activity around the port declined. Said that there is. British exporters struggled with new paperwork.

Exports to Ireland suffered the sharpest decline among UK’s top partners, with consistent declines in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

With the proliferation of Covid-19 increasing demand for Chinese fabrics used in face masks and PPE, China first replaced Germany as the UK’s largest import market in the spring of 2020.

China’s imports rose as demand for Chinese electrical goods increased during the closure period, and China was the first large economy to recover from the epidemic and the only large country to record global trade growth last year.

Germany has been the UK’s most dominant import market since the modern record began in 1997. The exceptions were in late 2000 and early 2001, with the exception of 2001, when more income was made in the United States.

ONS said imports from Germany have declined since April 2019 in line with Brexit uncertainties and previous EU end dates. The Covid-19 epidemic also affected German automobile production and exports around the world. UK sales in January declined due to car showroom closures during the closure period.

The Prime Minister argued that the confusion over EU trade was due to short-term tooth problems that both sides could overcome in time to enter into new trade deals with other countries in the world as they adapt to new trade relations.

But business leaders say Brexit will permanently bring higher costs, affecting the wider UK economy.

Naomi Smith, CEO of the pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain, said companies are seeing losses and facing higher costs.

They are struggling to cope with the expensive red tape imposed by the government at the last minute. For them, the promise that trade with other countries will be rescued has not been realized, she said.

The decline in exports at the beginning of the year occurs after British companies rush to stockpile at the end of 2020 to avoid border collapse. Trade declined in January, when companies stopped moving goods and depleted their existing supplies, and activity gradually declined before recovery.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

ONS has had a hard time resolving Brexit’s impact from the epidemic, but companies said they are struggling as a result of the UK leaving the EU in recent months.

According to the report, the number of companies reporting Brexit as a major challenge increased the number of companies replacing Corona 19 as the biggest problem surveyed by government statisticians earlier this year.

Thirty-eight percent of companies that have exported in the last 12 months said that since February, additional paperwork is a challenge to their exports. This is the same until April. Food and live animal exports to Ireland face the largest number of new tests, with a 65.9% (about 300 million) decline between December and January.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos