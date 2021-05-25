US to deport Russian who tried to hack Tesla | Crime News





Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted after Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov’s arrest in August that the company had been the target of what Musk called a serious effort to collect company secrets.

A Russian man was sentenced to an already-served sentence on Monday and will be deported from the United States after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $ 500,000 to install malware at the Nevada battery plant for the purpose of stealing company secrets. for a ransom.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, appearing by video conference from prison, apologized after US District Judge Miranda Du in Reno admitted that the hack attempt had failed and the company’s network had not been compromised.

I’m sorry for my decision. I regret it, said Kriuchkov, 27, through a Russian-language court interpreter.

Chris Frey, his court-appointed lawyer, said Kriuchkov is fluent in English, but the judge still provided the interpreter.

Kriuchkov said the nine months he was detained in the United States made him reflect on the pain he has caused his family in Russia and the damage to his reputation. Several family members emailed the judge asking for leniency.

I understand it was a bad decision, said Kriuchkov, who could have faced up to five years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000.

The judge, who agreed not to use the company’s name in court, accepted a plea deal reached between prosecutors and Kriuchkov.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov said the nine months of detention in the United States made him reflect on the pain he has caused his family in Russia and the damage to his reputation. [File: Washoe County Sheriffs Office via AP]He was sentenced to 10 months in custody for his guilty plea in March for conspiring to intentionally damage a protected computer; to pay approximately $ 14,825 in restitution for the Company’s time to investigate the attempted break-in and turn the matter over to the FBI, and; three years of federal supervision if remaining in the United States or returning from abroad. He will remain in detention until he leaves the country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted after Kruichkov’s arrest in August in Los Angeles that the company had been the target of what Musk called a serious effort to collect company secrets. Federal authorities had said Kriuchkov was heading for an airport to leave the country.

Tesla has a massive factory near Reno that manufactures batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage units. Company officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Monday.

The judge put the amount Kriuchkov offered to pay the unidentified employee at $ 500,000. She did not respond to previous reports that the bribe amounted to $ 1 million.

Federal officials credited the employee with reporting the Kriuchkov openings to company officials.

The hack was designed as a distributed denial of service attack, using unwanted data to flood Tesla’s computer system, while a second intrusion would allow the co-conspirators to extract data from the corporate network and d ‘demand a ransom with the threat of making the information public. .

Other alleged co-conspirators are identified in a court document by nicknames, and references are made to at least one other unsuccessful effort to target another unidentified company.

Kriuchkov told a judge in September that he knew the Russian government was aware of his case, but prosecutors and the FBI never alleged ties to the Kremlin.

There is no doubt that the breach is serious, Du said, citing concerns about these types of cyber ransom offenses in the United States and other countries. Fortunately, the program was not successful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos